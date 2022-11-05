ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, elevate Zylstra brothers from practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
The Detroit Lions, as they do every Saturday, made a couple of roster adjustments in advance of Sunday’s home date with the Green Bay Packers.

With an opening on the active 53-man roster following the trade of tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Lions signed wide receiver Stanley Berryhill to the active roster from the practice squad.

Berryhill was elevated from the practice squad last week but did not have any statistics. He was originally signed to the Lions practice squad in October after being released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Joining Berryhill on the active roster against Green Bay in Week 9 are the Zylstra brothers. Both Shane and Brandon were elevated from the Lions practice squad to the active roster. Brandon is a wide receiver and Shane is a tight end. Both have played exclusively on special teams for the Lions in limited time on the roster in 2022.

