Syracuse, UT

ksl.com

Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit

WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home

LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck

DRAPER — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Draper, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw "smoke coming from the rear brakes."
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man shot by Salt Lake police responding to possible mental health crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — A call for police assistance involving a person possibly having a mental health crisis ended with officers shooting a man Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake police were called to assist Mobile Crisis Outreach Team members from Huntsman Mental Health Institute who offer community-based intervention to individuals experiencing a crisis. The team includes a licensed clinical social worker and a certified peer support specialist, called whenever someone may be having mental health issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

