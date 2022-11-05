Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Taylor Funk, Utah State surge to 75-58 win over Utah Valley to open the season
LOGAN — A 6-foot-9 forward is not supposed to rebound the ball, dribble up the floor, pull up from the logo, and hit a 3-pointer. Utah State's Taylor Funk is not your average 6-foot-9 forward, though. Funk, the highly sought-after St. Joseph's transfer, did just that in his first...
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
ksl.com
Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit
WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
ksl.com
Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home
LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City's $85M parks and trails bond soars in early election results
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears residents of Utah's capital city are overwhelmingly behind an $85 million general obligation bond to fund more parks and trails projects. The proposal holds a 69% to 31% lead among more than 34,000 counted ballots, as of Wednesday. It's unclear how many more votes are outstanding.
ksl.com
Here's what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose ballots...
ksl.com
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.
ksl.com
Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck
DRAPER — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Draper, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw "smoke coming from the rear brakes."
ksl.com
Electricity restored to most in Salt Lake Valley, still hundreds without power
SALT LAKE CITY — Electricity has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power customers after multiple outages left thousands without power in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning. The company's website showed 95 outages affecting more than 22,000 customers around 7 a.m., up from over 6,000 earlier in the...
ksl.com
Utahn called 'predator' and charged with assaulting women at party faces new charges
WEST VALLEY CITY — The former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties — a man already facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting women — faces new criminal charges after another alleged victim stepped forward, this time in Salt Lake County. Kevin...
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
ksl.com
Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
ksl.com
Man shot by Salt Lake police responding to possible mental health crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — A call for police assistance involving a person possibly having a mental health crisis ended with officers shooting a man Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake police were called to assist Mobile Crisis Outreach Team members from Huntsman Mental Health Institute who offer community-based intervention to individuals experiencing a crisis. The team includes a licensed clinical social worker and a certified peer support specialist, called whenever someone may be having mental health issues.
ksl.com
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday's election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he is concerned...
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
