SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The man, who did not want to go on camera for safety reasons, said later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn't believe what he saw.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO