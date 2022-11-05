ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game

Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska volleyball survives 5-set scare on the road vs. Northwestern

Nebraska volleyball has been brilliant for much of B1G play, save for one loss to Wisconsin in Madison. However, the Huskers were pushed to the limit Sunday afternoon on the road. Facing Northwestern in Evanston, Nebraska found itself in the unusual spot of a 2-1 deficit after 3 sets. Northwestern...
EVANSTON, IL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio

Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE

