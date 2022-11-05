Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles teases more things Ohio State defense has yet to implement in 2022
Jim Knowles reveals that his Ohio State defense still has a lot to offer opponents from a schematics standpoint. He would go on to say that the Buckeye standard isn’t like most schools and that what is “way ahead of schedule” for others is just “on schedule” for them.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
saturdaytradition.com
Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game
Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Nearly a year since he last played, the sixth-year senior scored a game-high 20 points against Robert Morris.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles highlights DT Taron Vincent, admits one important role 'not very sexy'
Jim Knowles speaks on Taron Vincent and what he brings to this version of the Ohio State defense. During his Tuesday press conference, Knowles admitted some aspects of Vincent’s play are “not very sexy” but are vital to the defense. Per Chase Brown of 11 Warriors:. Knowles...
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska volleyball survives 5-set scare on the road vs. Northwestern
Nebraska volleyball has been brilliant for much of B1G play, save for one loss to Wisconsin in Madison. However, the Huskers were pushed to the limit Sunday afternoon on the road. Facing Northwestern in Evanston, Nebraska found itself in the unusual spot of a 2-1 deficit after 3 sets. Northwestern...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio
Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
