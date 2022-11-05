COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO