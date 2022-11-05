Appears like when you purchased the Vault Version of Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare 2 you will be getting double XP in spite of everything. Some gamers who purchased the Vault Version of the latest launch of Trendy Warfare 2 anticipated that one of many bonuses they’d obtain was not less than 10 hours of double XP tokens. Nevertheless, there was a particular caveat to that: to get these double XP tokens, you had been meant to purchase the particular version of the sport through Trendy Warfare, Black Ops Chilly Battle, or Vanguard, however sufficient gamers appeared to have missed this because of Activision not making it clear. So now, everybody who has the Vault Version shall be getting these tokens in spite of everything.

