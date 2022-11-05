Read full article on original website
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Eliyan Closes $40M Series A Funding
Eliyan, a Santa Clara, CA-based semiconductor and chiplet interconnect firm, raised $40M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Tracker Capital Administration with participation from Celestial Capital, Intel Capital and Micron. As a part of the funding from Tracker Capital, made in February 2022, Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir of Cerberus, former Group CIO and a founding member of the Govt Management Committee at Verizon, will be part of the Board of Administrators of Eliyan.
Acquisition looks to use AI to optimize inventory, solve supply chain problems
In 2013, after a decade in Silicon Valley, neuroscientist/designer duo Anand Chandrasekaran and Ashwini Asokan began Mad Avenue Den with the purpose of taking pc imaginative and prescient know-how it past the realm of scientific analysis. At present, by way of its Vue.ai enterprise unit, the corporate helps retailers akin to Diesel, Off-White and Tata CLiQ develop their companies by lowering operational prices and rising income by way of automation, and by creating customized buyer experiences.
Antavo Closes €10M Series A Funding
Antavo, a London, UK-based supplier of an enterprise loyalty cloud platform, raised €10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Euroventures, alongside Lead Ventures, iEurope and Innovation Nest and personal buyers together with Zoltan Vardy. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
Agriconomie Closes €60M Series B Funding
Agriconomie, a Paris, France-based e-commerce firm devoted to farmers, raised €60M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Treïs Group, Temasek, and Aliment Capital (previously Pontifax AgTech), with participation from Eurazeo. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to cement its presence in France,...
High Street Equity Partners Receives Investment from Bank of America
High Street Equity Partners, an early-stage enterprise capital agency based mostly in Washington D.C. and Little Rock, Arkansas, obtained an funding from Financial institution of America. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The agency will help revenue-generating firms throughout america with an emphasis on various entrepreneurs who traditionally...
Emerge Career Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
Emerge Career, a US supplier of a platform for on-line job coaching options to governments, raised $3.2m in seed funding. The spherical was led by 776, with participation from SoftBank Alternative Fund, Y Combinator, Lenny Rachitsky and Y Combinator Managing Director Michael Seibel. Based by Uzoma Orchingwa and Gabriel Saruhashi,...
VoltAero Secures First Funding in Series B Round
VoltAero, a Médis, France-based electric-hybrid plane firm, raised its first Collection B funding, which included a €32m capital increase. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch the primary member in its electric-hybrid plane household, the Cassio 330. The spherical was led by Italy’s TESI...
Sabanto Receives Investment from Cooperative Ventures
Sabanto, a Chicago, IL-based {hardware} and software program firm growing autonomous capabilities in tractors, acquired an funding from Cooperative Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale turn-key autonomy options for farmers and ag retailers. Led by CEO...
How a Broken Object Level Authorization Vulnerability Exposed Sensitive Data: API Security Report
To scale back the percentages of being the following safety incident information story, many organizations are taking steps to make it possible for their APIs will not be weak to exposing personally identifiable info (PII). This weblog will stroll by the invention of a Damaged Object Stage Authorization vulnerability (OWASP API1) by the CQ Prime Threat Research Team that might be used to exfiltrate buyer information.
FLX Networks Secures $10M in Strategic Funding
FLX Networks, a Bernardsville, NJ-based know-how platform for engagement between asset and wealth administration companies, raised $10M in funding. The spherical was led by Barings, with participation from Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Monetary Options (NYSE: BR). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale the know-how...
Positive Group Raises $110M; Acquires Marketing 1BY1
Positive Group (fka Sarbacane Group), a London, UK-based father or mother firm of Mailify and rapidmail, raised $110M in funding. The spherical was led by EMZ and banking establishments. The corporate additionally acquired Marketing 1BY1, a Lille, France-based developer of a Buyer Information Platform, in a deal whose quantity was...
How fintech tokenization empowers users and boosts innovation (VB On-Demand)
Account tokens are a extremely safe strategy to retrieve, confirm, handle and keep monetary knowledge. On this on-demand webinar, find out how these tokens assist fee processors forestall monetary fraud, mitigate transactional dangers, simplify knowledge sharing and extra. Watch free on-demand!. Returns, breaches, fraud and account takeovers are an rising...
EdgeDB Raises $15M in Series A Funding
EdgeDB, a San Francisco, CA-based developer of an open supply, graph-relational database, raised $15M Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Nava Ventures and Accel, with participation from Vercel, Firebase, GitHub, IBM, OpenAI, ICONIQ Capital, and Netlify. With this spherical, Daniel Levine, Accel Accomplice, and Freddie Martignetti, Nava Ventures Founder, will be a part of the EdgeDB Board of Administrators.
“ID + Selfie” – Improving digital identity verification using AWS
The COVID-19 world pandemic has accelerated the necessity to confirm and onboard customers on-line throughout a number of industries, corresponding to monetary companies, insurance coverage, and healthcare. Relating to consumer expertise it’s essential to offer a frictionless transaction whereas sustaining a excessive commonplace for identification verification. The query is, how do you confirm actual individuals within the digital world?
VMware and Equinix expand global cloud services offering
Equinix and VMware have enhanced their world relationship to ship new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud providers. At VMware Explore 2022 Europe in Barcelona at this time, the businesses unveiled VMware Cloud on Equinix Metallic, a brand new distributed cloud service that can ship a extra performant, safe, and cost-effective cloud choice to assist enterprise purposes.
Boardable Raises $2.6M in Series A-1 Financing
Boardable, an Indianapolis, IN-based supplier of a web-based board administration and conferences platform, raised $2.6M in Sequence A-1 financing. The spherical, which brings Boardable’s complete Sequence A funding to $10.6M, was led by Base10 Companions, with participation from VisionTech, Collina Ventures and IU Ventures. Th firm intends to make...
Agrolend Raises USD$27M in Series B Funding
Agrolend, a São Paulo, Brazil-based monetary establishment targeted on serving farmers, raised USD27M in Sequence B funding. Lightrock led the Sequence B with assist from Valor Capital, Continental Grain Firm, SP Ventures, Provence Capital, Barn Make investments, Yara Progress Ventures and Mago Capital. This funding will improve Agrolend’s fairness...
Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation? High gas prices? American gamblers are shrugging them off — and losing money at casinos at a record pace.Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year.The American Gaming Association, the trade organization for the casino industry, says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022.Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six...
IBM bolsters BI offerings with Business Analytics Enterprise suite
IBM is releasing a enterprise intelligence (BI) and analytics suite, dubbed Enterprise Analytics Enterprise, that it says is designed to assist firms break down knowledge silos and boundaries to collaboration precipitated by way of diverse units of analytics instruments throughout completely different divisions. In doing so, firms can higher face...
