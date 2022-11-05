Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Voters Set to Decide on $1.5B Plan for New Convention CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office
DALLAS - A domestic situation ended with two people dead at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office remains a crime scene Tuesday night. And investigators are interviewing dozens of witnesses who were here working when the shooting took place. Commissioner John Wiley Price says it was a...
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
Harris County provisional votes cast after 7 p.m. won't be counted, Texas Supreme Court says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday night ordered Harris County election officials to separate out ballots cast during an extra hour of voting that had been granted by a lower court. That lower court ordered that the state's most populous county extend voting hours until 8...
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students
EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
New Texas law requires online access to vote count
TEXAS - There was a lot of activity Monday morning in the Hays County Election's Ballot Board Room. The online video feed was live. It's one of many from sites across Texas. In the Austin metro, there are live streams coming from election offices in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. Each one provides access for anyone with a computer or smartphone.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
Longhorns ready to take on TCU Horned Frogs in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - With their Big 12 title hopes still intact, Steve Sarkisian's 24th-ranked UT football team will now try to do something the program hasn't done since 1999, to beat a top 5 team here in Austin. After nailing down their first road win dating back to last October,...
Ken Paxton reelected as Attorney General of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection Tuesday, adding to Republicans' decades of dominance in the state’s top offices despite a slew of legal problems and dysfunction in his agency. Paxton secured a third term as Texas’ top lawyer, setting up America’s biggest red state to...
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers part of the Gulf...
Beto O'Rourke's future uncertain after election loss to Greg Abbott
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
The Issue Is: Interview with Texas Secretary of State John Scott
Since 2020, election officials have been under a microscope. FOX 4's Steven Dial sat down with Texas Secretary of State John Scott to talk about voter confidence and the early vote turnout ahead of this midterm election.
Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro,...
Both parties make final push as Election Day approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - As Election Day approaches, the Texas Secretary of State says 5.4 million ballots have already been cast during early voting. Both Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent Democrat Beto O'Rourke are on the road. Leaders from both parties say it's not just the governor's race that's important - races up and down the ballot are important.
Texas election results from 2022 midterms
AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
How to report election issues and rules to follow at the polls
It is Election Day and as people across the country head to the polls there are a few things you should know. If you run into any issues at the polls you should talk to poll workers at your voting location. You can also call the Secretary of State's office...
