247Sports

Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern

Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
EUGENE, OR
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Buffs preparing for challenge of USC QB Caleb Williams

Owen McCown may not be playing on game days at this point for the Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s doing his best to help them this week. On Friday night, CU (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) will visit No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1) at the Los Angeles Coliseum (7:30 p.m., FS1). Perhaps the biggest challenge ahead of the Buffs is figuring how to defend Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
BOULDER, CO
fishduck.com

How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks

Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Re-tooled Colorado Buffs open season Monday

JR Payne and her staff at Colorado have always taken pride in their preparation and the scouting reports they put together before each of the Buffaloes’ games. The CU women’s basketball coach admits, however, that she’s really not sure what to expect Monday when the Buffaloes officially open the 2022-23 campaign against New Mexico State at CU Events Center.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Game day notes: Jalen Gabbidon fitting in with CU Buffs

Jalen Gabbidon has played in 78 games at the Division I level, won conference championships, and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments. Yet the Yale graduate transfer admitted to getting a little awed last week. For an exhibition game. “I’ve been through it many times. But playing against Nebraska (in last...
BOULDER, CO
Emerald Media

Crueger: Duck apathy

---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
kezi.com

Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Are the homeless in Eugene voting?

EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Watch the Lane County Election

Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be. The county says if...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Election results from West Salem’s Senate District 10

In Senate District 10, a newly redrawn district which covers the western half of Salem, Independence and much of Monmouth, Democrat Deb Patterson led Republican Raquel Moore-Green by 54% to 46% in partial returns tallied as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Patterson, an ordained clergywoman with a background in healthcare, joined...
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG GETS OVER 1.1 INCHES OF RAIN ON SUNDAY

Roseburg got over 1.1 inches of rain on Sunday, with numerous vehicle accidents reported around the Umpqua Valley. Data from the National Weather Service said 1.16 inches of rain was reported at the Roseburg Regional Airport. While rain is in the forecast most every day for the next two weeks in Roseburg, amounts each day are expected to be lighter.
ROSEBURG, OR

