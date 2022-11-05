Read full article on original website
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beaconsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Husky LB Edefuan Ulofoshio on Facing the Ducks: 'It's Just Personal'
The UW defensive stalwart is set to play a lot at Oregon.
Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern
Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Buffs look to Montana Lemonious-Craig, others to step up at WR
Montana Lemonious-Craig didn’t grow up as a USC fan and didn’t go to games at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Colorado receiver is well aware of the venue’s history, however, and he can’t wait to play there when the Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) visit No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1) on Friday (7:30 p.m. MT, FS1).
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Buffs preparing for challenge of USC QB Caleb Williams
Owen McCown may not be playing on game days at this point for the Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s doing his best to help them this week. On Friday night, CU (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) will visit No. 8 USC (8-1, 6-1) at the Los Angeles Coliseum (7:30 p.m., FS1). Perhaps the biggest challenge ahead of the Buffs is figuring how to defend Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
fishduck.com
How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks
Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Re-tooled Colorado Buffs open season Monday
JR Payne and her staff at Colorado have always taken pride in their preparation and the scouting reports they put together before each of the Buffaloes’ games. The CU women’s basketball coach admits, however, that she’s really not sure what to expect Monday when the Buffaloes officially open the 2022-23 campaign against New Mexico State at CU Events Center.
buffzone.com
Game day notes: Jalen Gabbidon fitting in with CU Buffs
Jalen Gabbidon has played in 78 games at the Division I level, won conference championships, and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments. Yet the Yale graduate transfer admitted to getting a little awed last week. For an exhibition game. “I’ve been through it many times. But playing against Nebraska (in last...
Emerald Media
Crueger: Duck apathy
---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
eugeneweekly.com
Watch the Lane County Election
Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be. The county says if...
Election results from West Salem’s Senate District 10
In Senate District 10, a newly redrawn district which covers the western half of Salem, Independence and much of Monmouth, Democrat Deb Patterson led Republican Raquel Moore-Green by 54% to 46% in partial returns tallied as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Patterson, an ordained clergywoman with a background in healthcare, joined...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG GETS OVER 1.1 INCHES OF RAIN ON SUNDAY
Roseburg got over 1.1 inches of rain on Sunday, with numerous vehicle accidents reported around the Umpqua Valley. Data from the National Weather Service said 1.16 inches of rain was reported at the Roseburg Regional Airport. While rain is in the forecast most every day for the next two weeks in Roseburg, amounts each day are expected to be lighter.
