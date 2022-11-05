ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy