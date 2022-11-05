Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. Here's a look at Carter's net worth, life, and career.
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Brad Pitt Is ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Angelina Jolie’s Allegations That He Was ‘Physically and Emotionally Abusive’
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing
Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter shared sad and eerie final post about ‘being gone’ just hours before his shocking death at 34
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded."
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Zac Efron’s ripped body and shaggy wig has people amused
Zac Efron spent a lot of time in the gym to prepare for his new role. Photos have emerged of the actor while on the set of ‘The Iron Claw’ in Louisiana, and people are amused. GrosbyGroup The actor looks ripped,...
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Comments / 3