3 players who must step up for Sixers with James Harden out with injury

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers understand that others must step up in place of the injured James Harden as they continue to grow and build their team toward the NBA championship they so desperately crave.

Not one player replaces a guy like Harden. The future Hall of Famer has such a huge impact on the game and he makes others around him better. One can see that with the Sixers as they lean on him to get the team into their offense and he is also a closer they can go to in the fourth quarter.

To replace Harden, there are three players who must take their game to another level and step up. The Beard was averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds to begin the season and these three will have to be the ones to give more on the floor.

De'Anthony Melton

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Melton will likely move into the starting lineup with Harden out and he will have to be able to give more on the offensive end. He always brings it on the defensive end, but he shot only 4-for-18 in Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks. The Sixers will need him to not only be an elite defender, but they will need him to give scoring and playmaking.

Tobias Harris

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Harris will have to make an adjustment to his role on this team. He will have to go back to being the No. 2 option on offense until Joel Embiid returns and then he will have to be the third scorer this team needs. He played well on Friday with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, and that will have to be the norm for him over the next month or so until Harden returns.

Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Maxey understands he has to give more. He didn’t shoot the ball well on Friday, 10-for-29, but he did have 31 points and seven assists. Even when Embiid returns, Maxey will have to have games such as this one with Harden off the floor. The young man out of Kentucky will have to assume more responsibility than ever on the offensive end. For him, he will just have to revert back to being the point guard again as he was at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.