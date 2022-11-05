Singer, actor Aaron Carter dies at age 34

Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Aaron Carter on 16.07.1997 in MÃ¼nchen / Munich. Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

A representative for his older brother, Nick Carter, also confirmed his death.

In a Saturday evening news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it received a 911 call from a home in Lancaster, California, at about 11 a.m. Saturday from a house sitter who said she found a man unresponsive in a bathtub. The dispatcher advised her to start CPR, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies and L.A. County Fire Department paramedics responded to the home and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's department confirmed the victim as Aaron Carter, but did not provide any further information. As is standard with any "unintended death," homicide detectives were called to the scene.

In addition to releasing five albums, Carter appeared on Nickelodeon, and toured with the boyband The Backstreet Boys for some time. His older brother, Nick, was a member of that group.

He made his acting debut during a guest appearance on Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire." Carter played JoJo in "Who in Seussical the Musical" on Broadway beginning in 2001. Five years later, he and his siblings also had an E! series "House of Carters."

Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy, The Associated Press reported.

She released a statement shortly after the news was first announced, which read:

"My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I loved Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Dozens of fans could be seen gathered near Carter's home in Lancaster.