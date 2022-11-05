ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars

 3 days ago
Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones. Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club. The...
Stoke 2-0 Luton: Nathan Jones beaten in possible final Luton game

Nathan Jones' potential swansong as Luton boss ended in a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat for the play-off chasers to his former club Stoke City. Jones has received permission to speak to Southampton to become Ralph Hassenhuttl's successor at the Premier League strugglers. If successful, his first ever game as...
Cardiff 2-3 Hull: Regan Slater strikes quickfire double to earn Tigers victory

Two goals in as many second-half minutes from Regan Slater earned Liam Rosenior his first win as Hull boss as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. Having taken the lead with a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull were 1-0 ahead at the break.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Joao Pedro double earns win for Hornets

Watford moved into the play-off positions as Joao Pedro's double earned them a 2-0 win over Reading at Vicarage Road. Goals in both halves ensured the Hertfordshire side bounced back from defeat against Coventry last weekend. Yaser Asprilla and Christian Kabasele came in for the hosts while Reading made five...
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Cherries thump Toffees to reach Carabao Cup last 16

Bournemouth won for the first time in six games as they convincingly beat Everton 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round. Goals from Jamal Lowe (7) and Junior Stanislas (47) gave Bournemouth a 2-0 lead on the south coast before Everton substitute Demarai Gray (67) halved the deficit to give Frank Lampard's side a lifeline.
Blackpool 0-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick's Boro side cruise to victory

Michael Carrick's outstanding Middlesbrough dominated Blackpool to claim a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road and leap four places to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table. Rejuvenated Boro went ahead following Isaiah Jones' 15th-minute strike and never relinquished control. Carrick's team were faster, sharper and more aggressive than Blackpool and...

