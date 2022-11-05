Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars

Read full article on original website
Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
Lincoln shock Bristol City as Charlton prevail on penalties against Stevenage - Carabao Cup round-up
League One Lincoln City provided a Carabao Cup third round upset as they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City. Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a shock at Ashton Gate. The Imps head coach had watched his...
Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to learn best Chelsea team quickly - 'well beat by Arsenal'
Sky Sports' Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to get to grips with his best Chelsea team in order to instil some consistency in the wake of last weekend's damaging loss to Premier League front-runners Arsenal. Wednesday 9th November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm. Can Potter get Chelsea firing?. He started...
Leicester 3-0 Newport: James Justin scores but carried off injured in Carabao Cup win
James Justin's first goal for almost two years helped Leicester down Newport but his slim World Cup hopes appear over. The right-back was carried off in the second half of the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Exiles, as Jamie Vardy bagged a double to send the Foxes into the fourth round.
Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.
Daniel Ricciardo: Mercedes & Red Bull in talks with outgoing McLaren driver over 2023 reserve role, says Toto Wolff
Ricciardo is without a seat for next season, with the Australian set to leave McLaren after having his contract terminated a year early following a second disappointing campaign with the British team. Ricciardo was linked with several seats with teams expected to be at the back of the grid but...
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones. Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club. The...
Rugby World Cup: England’s backs finally got to show world-class quality - now bring on New Zealand in final
England are now on the verge of realising that dream, with another highly-anticipated showdown between the two heavyweight nations of the women's game on Saturday morning, the fifth time they will have met in the final. They may not have expected such a strong challenge as they progressed to the...
Stoke 2-0 Luton: Nathan Jones beaten in possible final Luton game
Nathan Jones' potential swansong as Luton boss ended in a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat for the play-off chasers to his former club Stoke City. Jones has received permission to speak to Southampton to become Ralph Hassenhuttl's successor at the Premier League strugglers. If successful, his first ever game as...
Cardiff 2-3 Hull: Regan Slater strikes quickfire double to earn Tigers victory
Two goals in as many second-half minutes from Regan Slater earned Liam Rosenior his first win as Hull boss as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. Having taken the lead with a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull were 1-0 ahead at the break.
Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary as New Zealand play Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semi-final, in Sydney. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Joao Pedro double earns win for Hornets
Watford moved into the play-off positions as Joao Pedro's double earned them a 2-0 win over Reading at Vicarage Road. Goals in both halves ensured the Hertfordshire side bounced back from defeat against Coventry last weekend. Yaser Asprilla and Christian Kabasele came in for the hosts while Reading made five...
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Cherries thump Toffees to reach Carabao Cup last 16
Bournemouth won for the first time in six games as they convincingly beat Everton 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round. Goals from Jamal Lowe (7) and Junior Stanislas (47) gave Bournemouth a 2-0 lead on the south coast before Everton substitute Demarai Gray (67) halved the deficit to give Frank Lampard's side a lifeline.
Premier League clubs agree new financial rules, with EFL sides to be offered increased payments
Premier League clubs have agreed a brand new set of financial rules that will fundamentally change the way England's top division is run and how the richest clubs will help to fund the rest of the football pyramid. It is understood the most controversial areas of debate were centred around...
Blackpool 0-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick's Boro side cruise to victory
Michael Carrick's outstanding Middlesbrough dominated Blackpool to claim a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road and leap four places to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table. Rejuvenated Boro went ahead following Isaiah Jones' 15th-minute strike and never relinquished control. Carrick's team were faster, sharper and more aggressive than Blackpool and...
Adil Rashid showed why he is 'irreplaceable' for England and could be returning to form at the perfect time
Adil Rashid hadn't been at his usual best during the T20 World Cup. The usually reliable leg-spinner took his first wicket of the tournament in the final game of the Super 12s against Sri Lanka. His slump in form predates the World Cup. In 15 T20s since last summer, Rashid...
Should England play an extra bowler in T20 World Cup semi-final? Will India handle the pressure?
Should England bring in an extra bowler for their T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval? And just how strong are their opponents India?. Those questions were answered by Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, which you can watch from 7am on Sky Sports ahead of an 8am start.
Carra: Will Liverpool ever be valued this high? | Neville: Sale would make sense
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate the potential sale of Liverpool by owners Fenway Sports Group. Check out the full Fan Debate Midseason Special on The Overlap YouTube channel.
Rangers: Players' lack of belief in Giovanni van Bronckhorst costing team, says Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller believes there have to be serious questions asked about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future at Rangers. Rangers are now seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race with two games remaining before the World Cup break. Miller believes big decisions have to be made about the Dutchman,...
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
