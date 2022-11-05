Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Bournemouth v Everton - Carabao Cup match preview | Toffees seek to bounce back on the south coast
Everton will look to bounce back from that disappointing defeat to Leicester when they head to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round. The Toffees were woeful against the Foxes on Saturday and were deservedly beaten 2-0 in what was arguably their worst performance of the season.
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
Why FSG’s final act as Liverpool owners could define their legacy
The purported sale of Liverpool Football Club by Fenway Sports Group has sent whatever lies on the cliche continuum between a shockwave and a ripple through the world of football. Who will take control of one of the crown jewels of the English game? And when? And for how much? To which the answers are, erm, oh look, it’s Worthington Cup week. Nobody knows anything yet, except that whatever finally happens, Liverpool fans will join those of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United in being expected to address complex contradictory emotional and geopolitical positions to a problem not of their own making, to the satisfaction of all the people wagging big fat self-righteous fingers in their faces.
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Top 3 Players
Newcastle sit in third place after pilling onto Southampton’s misery at St. Mary’s. The Saints didn’t have an answer for the Magpies attack and hardly had chances to score when they did finally get the ball. Newcastle have now won four straight matches and taken points from all road contests this season outside their 2-1 loss at Anfield.
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
