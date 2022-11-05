ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals sign, elevate punter with Andy Lee questionable with illness

By Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals announced their weekly pre-Sunday roster moves, elevating players from the practice squad to the active roster. They had to make a surprising move because punter Andy Lee got sick.

The team added him to the injury report, listing him as questionable with an illness, and then immediately made a couple of moves to make sure they were covered at the position.

They signed punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for the game tomorrow.

Cooney spent the offseason and preseason with the team this year.

If Lee is unable to play, Cooney would replace him. The question is whether Cooney would punt and hold on field goals and extra points, or if he would handle punts with Lee only handling holding duties.

The Cardinals released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad to make room for Cooney.

The Cardinals also elevated rookie defensive lineman Manny Jones.

It would appear that Jonathan Ledbetter, questionable for the game with a rib injury, will likely be out.

With no addition on the offensive line, safety or at running back, it would appear that left tackle D.J. Humphries, safety Budda Baker and running back James Conner all appears ready to return to action.

