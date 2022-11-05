Read full article on original website
Manchester City v Chelsea: Carabao Cup third round – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will prevail in a Carabao Cup third-round clash of two Premier League heavyweights? Join Scott Murray
Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Carabao Cup – live
Who will make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round? Join Daniel Harris
Nathan Jones agrees ‘long-term deal’ to become Southampton manager
Nathan Jones should be in charge for Southampton’s game on Saturday at Liverpool, with the club paying Luton £2.5m in compensation
Wales World Cup Preview: Dragons End Their 64-Year Wait
Wales hasn’t been at the World Cup since 1958, and with Gareth Bale on the back nine of his career, it’s out to make some noise.
BBC
Ian Henderson: Rochdale striker 'sensed' he was going to break scoring record
Rochdale striker Ian Henderson says he sensed he was going to score in their win against his former club Salford City as he broke Dale's all-time goalscoring record. The 37-year-old surpassed Reg Jenkins as Rochdale's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals having netted the only goal in their home win against Salford.
BBC
'Potential sale could bring turbulence'
People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
