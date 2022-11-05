ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night

A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan compares Ohio State and Michigan, talks LSU

America has a new No. 1 team as Georgia took over the top spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night following a blowout win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs' ascent to that spot came as no surprise, but the CFP committee and chair Boo Corrigan did provide a couple of eyebrow-raising choices. TCU moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Tennessee, and some quibbled with comparative rankings lower down — such as No. 8 USC over No. 12 UCLA.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Texas Longhorns recruiting is primed for an exciting finish

You follow football recruiting professionally long enough, and you get a sense of when the dam is about to break. Well, yesterday’s decommitment of Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill from Texas A&M is one of those moments. On the heels of a Texas win in Manhattan combined with a...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: LSU's Message For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he wasn't hearing "anything good" about Brian Kelly from anyone at LSU. “I’m hearing the players (aren’t) fond of him, the administration (isn’t) fond of him, the fans (aren’t) fond of him, the town (isn’t) fond of him,” Smith said at the time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy