Read full article on original website
Related
Jimbo Fisher Loses Commitment From Five-Star Recruit Following Ugly Loss To Florida
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Texas A&M football program. The Aggies lost to Florida 41-24 on Saturday. The fifth straight defeat for Jimbo Fisher's program drops it to 3-6 on the season. Despite the team's struggles on the field this year, the one glimmer of hope had been ...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas
Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
National Signing Day: Intel on the top 10 uncommitted basketball prospects
Tomorrow marks the beginning of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. As the senior class etches their names into their letters of intent, 22 of the Top150 prospects remain on the board (14 of which rank inside the Top 100). Several of those players will be putting...
Texas Football: Longhorns eyeing two massive recruiting flips
Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ coaching staff are not giving on on two priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns remain all-in on five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and four-star defenive end Colton Vasek. Texas appears to be trending in the right direction for both prospects. The Longhorns received...
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Vols RB target decommits from Kentucky, set to visit Tennessee again
One of Tennessee’s top running-back targets is officially back on the market, and he’s planning to visit the Vols again.
247Sports
Alabama football: Nick Saban gets asked to evaluate Bill O'Brien's work as offensive coordinator
Following Alabama's second loss in the regular season Saturday at LSU, questions have emerged about potential staff changes the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban could make. Saban was asked Monday at his regularly scheduled press conference about what he thinks of the overall body of work that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has produced.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan compares Ohio State and Michigan, talks LSU
America has a new No. 1 team as Georgia took over the top spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night following a blowout win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs' ascent to that spot came as no surprise, but the CFP committee and chair Boo Corrigan did provide a couple of eyebrow-raising choices. TCU moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Tennessee, and some quibbled with comparative rankings lower down — such as No. 8 USC over No. 12 UCLA.
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
FSU turns to JUCO to offer a familiar name at defensive tackle
Florida State is recruiting a familiar name, offering JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter a scholarship on Monday evening. Hunter, who goes by “Rambo”, is currently at Hinds (Miss) Community College after exiting Texas A&M’s program in the spring. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Hunter...
WATCH: Penn State's Franklin updates personnel at Maryland week press conference
No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Tuesday afternoon, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference and previewed the game. You can see video of his entire session below. The press conference included significant updates on three key offensive linemen who have...
Texas Longhorns recruiting is primed for an exciting finish
You follow football recruiting professionally long enough, and you get a sense of when the dam is about to break. Well, yesterday’s decommitment of Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill from Texas A&M is one of those moments. On the heels of a Texas win in Manhattan combined with a...
Asim Richards Putting Together Stellar Season at Left Tackle for UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Don't look now but Asim Richards is having an excellent season as the starting left tackle for North Carolina and the blindside protector for UNC star quarterback Drake Maye. According to Pro Football Focus, in 654 total snaps (409 pass-blocking), Richards has allowed seven pressures, two...
Look: LSU's Message For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral
Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he wasn't hearing "anything good" about Brian Kelly from anyone at LSU. “I’m hearing the players (aren’t) fond of him, the administration (isn’t) fond of him, the fans (aren’t) fond of him, the town (isn’t) fond of him,” Smith said at the time.
UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1