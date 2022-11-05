We are getting to the point in time where the excuses are tiring. Texas A&M football, who at one point was ranked #6 in the polls, has free fallen to the gutters, being tied with dumpster-fire-program Auburn in last place in the SEC West. Injuries and bad luck have plagued the Aggies season, but there should be no excuse for what is now year 5 of Jimbo’s tenure. Saturday was another blow— a loss to a UF team that was good, but not good enough to beat A&M the way that they did. Here is what Jimbo had to say after that loss.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO