FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State women's golf head coach Matt Johnson has announced the addition of Norah Roberts on signing day. Roberts will join the Bison in the fall of 2023 and was a four-year letterwinner at Union Grove High School. She registered a 71.75 18-hole scoring average last season and finished in eighth place at the State Tournament. The Racine, Wis., native was a four-time Southern Lakes Conference First Team selection and three-time Player of the Year. She also helped her team to two Southern Lakes Conference Championships and three State Tournament appearances.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO