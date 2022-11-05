Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
North Dakota State Back On Road Saturday To Face Southern Illinois
THIS WEEK: No. 4-ranked North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 MVFC) is back on the road in Missouri Valley Football Conference play this week to face third-place Southern Illinois (5-4, 4-2 MVFC). Game time is 1 p.m. at Saluki Stadium (15,000) in Carbondale, Ill. TELEVISION: The statewide ABC network of WDAY...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota State women's basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of four players on signing day. Taryn Hamling, Miriley Simon, Avery Koenen and Abby Krzewinski are set to join the Bison in the fall of 2023. "We couldn't be happier with our 2023 signing...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Cross Country Heads to NCAA Midwest Regional at Mizzou Friday
The North Dakota State University men's and women's cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Columbia, Mo., on Friday, Nov. 11. The women's six-kilometer race will begin at 11 a.m. at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, with the men's 10k to follow at Noon. The NCAA...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Darik Dissette, Eli Bradley Join NDSU Men's Basketball on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University men's basketball program has signed two student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class, head coach David Richman announced Wednesday. Darik Dissette, a guard from Minot, N.D., and Eli Bradley, a guard from Las Vegas, Nev., will continue their education and compete at...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf Adds Roberts on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State women's golf head coach Matt Johnson has announced the addition of Norah Roberts on signing day. Roberts will join the Bison in the fall of 2023 and was a four-year letterwinner at Union Grove High School. She registered a 71.75 18-hole scoring average last season and finished in eighth place at the State Tournament. The Racine, Wis., native was a four-time Southern Lakes Conference First Team selection and three-time Player of the Year. She also helped her team to two Southern Lakes Conference Championships and three State Tournament appearances.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Edges Montana in Season Opener, 65-63
MISSOULA, Mont. – Elle Evans knocked down a layup and two free throws with under a minute to play to help lift the North Dakota State women's basketball team to a 65-63 win at Montana on Monday night at Dahlberg Arena. Heaven Hamling paced the Bison (1-0) with a...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Student-Athlete Toy Drive Begins November 12
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University Student-Athlete Advisory Council will conduct its annual toy drive at five upcoming Bison home events. NDSU student-athletes will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations benefiting the Standing Rock Reservation. The toy drive will be held at the following events:
5newsonline.com
Arkansas takes down North Dakota State on opening night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #10 Arkansas basketball season opened the 2022-2023 season in the win column. The Hogs took down North Dakota State, 76-58 behind 22 points from Ricky Council. Trevon Brazile provided 21 points and twelve rebounds in his Arkansas debut. It was his first career double-double. Returning...
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
lakesarearadio.net
Early Season Winter Storm Expected Thursday and Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm is expected in the Lakes Area Thursday and Friday, likely to bring at least minor winter impacts. The National Weather Service says Impacts are expected to be mainly tied to travel conditions from accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and light icing. However, there is a chance this winter storm could bring major winter impacts to the area.
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
newsdakota.com
Notice of General Election For Barnes County Voters
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a General Election for ALL PRECINCTS in the County of Barnes, State of North Dakota, will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. of that day. No other polling locations will be open on Election Day.
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
