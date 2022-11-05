Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Southampton County Gets their First Yoga Studio
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Faith and Blue Day makes great debut
The Faith and Blue Day event at the Sussex County Public Schools Complex on October 22 was blessed with perfect weather. And from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the event sponsored by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department blessed those in attendance with abundant great music as well as free food, a car show with numerous trophies, informational and fun booths, and special games for the children in attendance.
richmondmagazine.com
Buy, Sell, Trade
“We sell everything from modern and vintage comics to manga,” says Alpha co-owner Brianna Beebe. “Each staffer has a particular specialty.” . Veteran dealer Jason Hamlin opened Cerebral Vortex during COVID-19 closures, when comic conventions ground to a halt. It has become a key stop for those looking for independent titles and back issues. “I’ve been to a lot of shops across the country, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” says Brian Baynes, publisher of locally produced comic zine “Bubbles.”
Urbanna Oyster Festival celebrates 65 years
The 65th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. in the picturesque town along the Rappahannock River.
NBC12
Chesterfield County Public Libraries host free toy shop events for the holidays
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries are giving back in a unique way. Donations of new and gently used toys will be given away to the public for the 2022 holiday season. Four free toy shop events will happen at Chesterfield County Public Libraries in November. These events...
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball raises more than $600,000 for animals in need
The Fur Ball raises money for the organization's Cinderella Fund which helps to provide life-saving care for thousands of homeless pets each year.
'Black Panther Challenge' hopes to urge charitable acts, celebrate Black culture
Similar to what he did in 2018, city councilmember Mike Jones wants people to see positive on-screen portrayals of African-Americans.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
13newsnow.com
151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October. In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted. Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of...
13newsnow.com
NekoCon brings the world of anime back to Hampton
Hampton's annual three-day anime convention, NekoCon, returned this weekend. 13News now photojournalist Bono Herrera has the story.
NBC12
Event to offer free dental care to Petersburg residents
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental care including dental exams, extractions, and fillings. The Virginia Dental Association Foundation (VDAF) and its Mission of Mercy (MOM) program will team up with volunteers and staff at the Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) to improve the oral health of 50 adults in the Petersburg area.
Raising money for Chesterfield boy battling cancer
California-based nonprofit "Campaign One at a Time" heard Jeremiah’s story and are working to raise $10,000 to send his family on a relaxing vacation.
thecollegianur.com
UR community members condemn racism and cultural appropriation during Halloween
University of Richmond community members gathered over the past week to express outrage over multiple students who wore racist costumes mocking Mexican and Chinese people and depicting a person getting deported. “If you hear my voice quiver, just know it’s been a lot emotionally,” senior Lizeth Ramirez said. Ramirez, co-president...
Underground Kitchen provides healthy meals for those in need
Before the pandemic, The Underground Kitchen was known for its glamorous, sold-out, $150-per-plate dinners from top chefs in secret locations.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try
Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
Don’t lick the psychedelic toad, National Park Service warns
The park service warns explicitly against the licking of one of the largest toads found in North America, the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad. When threatened, these toads secrete a potent toxin, including a psychedelic substance known as 5-MeO-DMT that can be dried and smoked.
13newsnow.com
Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service
If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
rvahub.com
UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus
UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
