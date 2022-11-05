ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, VA

thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Faith and Blue Day makes great debut

The Faith and Blue Day event at the Sussex County Public Schools Complex on October 22 was blessed with perfect weather. And from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the event sponsored by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department blessed those in attendance with abundant great music as well as free food, a car show with numerous trophies, informational and fun booths, and special games for the children in attendance.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Buy, Sell, Trade

“We sell everything from modern and vintage comics to manga,” says Alpha co-owner Brianna Beebe. “Each staffer has a particular specialty.” . Veteran dealer Jason Hamlin opened Cerebral Vortex during COVID-19 closures, when comic conventions ground to a halt. It has become a key stop for those looking for independent titles and back issues. “I’ve been to a lot of shops across the country, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” says Brian Baynes, publisher of locally produced comic zine “Bubbles.” 
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Event to offer free dental care to Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental care including dental exams, extractions, and fillings. The Virginia Dental Association Foundation (VDAF) and its Mission of Mercy (MOM) program will team up with volunteers and staff at the Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) to improve the oral health of 50 adults in the Petersburg area.
PETERSBURG, VA
thecollegianur.com

UR community members condemn racism and cultural appropriation during Halloween

University of Richmond community members gathered over the past week to express outrage over multiple students who wore racist costumes mocking Mexican and Chinese people and depicting a person getting deported. “If you hear my voice quiver, just know it’s been a lot emotionally,” senior Lizeth Ramirez said. Ramirez, co-president...
RICHMOND, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try

Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
NORFOLK, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus

UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
RICHMOND, VA

