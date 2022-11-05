Read full article on original website
Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties
Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
Tiger Woods to Play at 2022 Hero World Challenge; 1st Event Since 2022 British Open
Tiger Woods is loading up his schedule for the end of the year. The legendary golfer announced on Wednesday he will take part in the Hero World Challenge, marking his first official tournament since the 2022 Open Championship in July. Woods only played nine rounds on the PGA Tour during...
Brittney Griner Moved to Russian Penal Colony; Lawyers Unaware of Her Exact Location
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, is being moved to a Russian penal colony. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner's Russian legal team announced the move Wednesday and noted that the process began Friday. Her team also said that neither they nor Griner's family are aware of exactly where she will be taken.
