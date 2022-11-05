ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties

Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
Bleacher Report

Brittney Griner Moved to Russian Penal Colony; Lawyers Unaware of Her Exact Location

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, is being moved to a Russian penal colony. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner's Russian legal team announced the move Wednesday and noted that the process began Friday. Her team also said that neither they nor Griner's family are aware of exactly where she will be taken.

