Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
lovemeow.com
Rescuers Find Two Kittens Abandoned Outside and Notice How Much They Need One Another
Rescuers found two kittens abandoned outside and noticed how much they needed one another. Two months ago, a pair of abandoned kittens were spotted at a managed cat colony near a local business in Burlington, NC. Rescuers rushed to their aid and took them off the streets, away from busy traffic.
Couple Rescues Over 13,000 Dogs and Gives Pets 'Lifetime Promise' that They'll Never Be Unhappy
Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw have devoted their lives to dogs. Based in South Carolina, the couple first connected over a shared love of animals. Danta and Robertshaw, equestrian trainers by trade, met at a horse show and tell PEOPLE that when they first got to know each other, "there was a gradual awareness that we had a lot in common when it came to feelings for animals."
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
A clever cat that managed to steal some chicken from an air fryer has stunned its owner with its ingenious way of obtaining it. Cats are known for being cunning pets, which can sometimes prove detrimental to their owners, as TikTok user lilmilmil found. According to Fear Free Happy Homes,...
Cat 'Playing Dead' To Fool Golden Retriever Leaves Internet in Stitches
An amusing video of a cat and dog duo has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, a lively golden retriever called Q can be seen desperately trying to "resuscitate" his cat friend while the cat "plays dead." Q nudges, pushes and nips, but to no avail. Despite his best...
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Family reveal how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua Belle was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on early morning walk
A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on an early morning walk. Tracey Logan, 51, was out for a walk with her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs raced around a corner and attacked her pet.
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
