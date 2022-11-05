Cooler temperatures and thinner crowds—not to mention crisp air and gorgeous foliage— make fall the ideal time to go backpacking. Here’s the gear to get it done. This big hauler is our pack of choice for gear-heavy trips (it swallows up climbing ropes, pack rafts, and fly rods) or adventures when we volunteer to carry the bulk of the family’s gear. And the suspension system, which comes in three size options and allows for additional adjustments to match your torso, distributes that load with ease while also providing lots of air flow via mesh venting. But it’s the little details that really impress us: A 14-liter mini pack attaches inside, mesh back pockets make it easy to keep essentials nearby, and the hip-belt pockets have ample space for gear you want to grab in a hurry. $350; gregorypacks.com.

26 DAYS AGO