Trail Time
Cooler temperatures and thinner crowds—not to mention crisp air and gorgeous foliage— make fall the ideal time to go backpacking. Here’s the gear to get it done. This big hauler is our pack of choice for gear-heavy trips (it swallows up climbing ropes, pack rafts, and fly rods) or adventures when we volunteer to carry the bulk of the family’s gear. And the suspension system, which comes in three size options and allows for additional adjustments to match your torso, distributes that load with ease while also providing lots of air flow via mesh venting. But it’s the little details that really impress us: A 14-liter mini pack attaches inside, mesh back pockets make it easy to keep essentials nearby, and the hip-belt pockets have ample space for gear you want to grab in a hurry. $350; gregorypacks.com.
Best Places to Hike in the Fall
Take advantage of Allegany County, the Mountain Side of Maryland’s access to 70,000 acres of public land and over 200 miles of developed trail systems for walking, hiking and connecting to nature. We’ve gathered some of our favorite trails around the county to help inspire you to get out and explore the colorful mountainside this fall.
A.T. Stories
In a new book, North Carolina authors offer unique perspective on ‘The People’s Trail’. The first thing to know about Joshua and Amber Niven is that their lives have been wholly shaped by the Appalachian Trail. For starters, they both thru-hiked the 2,194-mile footpath, Joshua in 2013 and...
Rolling On The Rivers
The Southeast holds some of the oldest and most biodiverse rivers on the planet. Home to everything from marshy coastal creeks to rapid-rippled mountain streams to slow-rolling blackwater rivers, the region is also especially rich in aquatic life, holding more than half the freshwater fish species found in the United States, and more amphibians than any other corner of the country. This means plentiful options for on-the-water adventures. For paddlers keen to embark on a multi-day float, here’s a sampling of some of the Southeast’s wildest water trails.
