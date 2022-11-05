Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
mgoblue
Wolverines Ink Trio to Letters of Intent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women's Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the signings of Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday (Nov. 11). The class is ranked No. 18 by Premier Basketball. "We are really excited...
mgoblue
Women's Golf Signs Two-Time Pennsylvania State Champ Yermish to National Letter of Intent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's golf head coach Jan Dowling announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) the addition of two-time Pennsylvania Class AAA state champion Sydney Yermish after she signed with the Wolverines during the early National Letter of Intent signing period. "Sydney is an incredible addition to our...
mgoblue
Plocki Signs Zabrowski to National Letter of Intent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's gymnastics coach Bev Plocki announced today (Nov. 9) the signing of Haylen Zabrowski to a National Letter of Intent. "We are so excited to welcome Haylen to the Wolverine family," said Plocki. "She will bring a high level of skill and consistency to the team. We also believe she has not finished developing and we cannot wait to watch her grow within our program."
mgoblue
Men's Golf Signs Illinois State Champion Gordon to National Letter of Intent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan men's golf head coach Zach Barlow announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) the addition of 2021 IHSA Class 3A state champion Jason Gordon after he signed with the Wolverines during the early National Letter of Intent signing period. "Jason is a very talented young player...
mgoblue
Three Wolverines Reach Semis, but Runs End at B1G Singles and Doubles Championships
Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Varsity Tennis Center) Next U-M Event: Sunday, Jan. 15 -- vs. Boston University (Varsity Tennis Center), 5 p.m. • Complete Results (PDF): Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday. ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan men's tennis sophomore Patorn Hanchaikul and the doubles team of...
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?
After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener
MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
mgoblue
Dickinson Captures 1,000th Career Point as U-M Defeats Purdue Fort Wayne in Season Opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- With 22 points and 12 rebounds from Hunter Dickinson and 21 points from Jett Howard, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan men's basketball team defeated Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-56, on Monday (Nov. 7) in the 2022-23 season opener at Crisler Center. First half: After finding themselves...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
Michigan moves to No. 3 in latest AP poll after dominating Rutgers
Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.
mgoblue
U-M Comeback Effort Falls Short in Loss to No. 14 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 14-ranked Purdue in four sets (21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25) on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan was led offensively by Jacque Boney and Jess Mruzik with 11 kills each and by Hannah Grant defensively with 20 digs. Scottee Johnson led U-M with 27 assists and Maddie Dowd chipped in 17.
3 things we learned in Michigan Basketball win over Purdue Fort Wayne
Michigan basketball opened its season with a 19-point win over Purdue Fort Wayne and here is what we learned about the Wolverines. You always want to be careful not to overreact to the first game of the season, but Michigan basketball sure had some stellar moments in a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Game 10 vs. Nebraska
#3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) • Michigan has achieved its second 9-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • The Wolverines lead the nation in rushing defense and list fourth in rushing offense to go along with top rankings in 16 categories. •...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
