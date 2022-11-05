ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Ink Trio to Letters of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women's Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the signings of Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday (Nov. 11). The class is ranked No. 18 by Premier Basketball. "We are really excited...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Plocki Signs Zabrowski to National Letter of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's gymnastics coach Bev Plocki announced today (Nov. 9) the signing of Haylen Zabrowski to a National Letter of Intent. "We are so excited to welcome Haylen to the Wolverine family," said Plocki. "She will bring a high level of skill and consistency to the team. We also believe she has not finished developing and we cannot wait to watch her grow within our program."
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?

After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
YPSILANTI, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

U-M Comeback Effort Falls Short in Loss to No. 14 Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 14-ranked Purdue in four sets (21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25) on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan was led offensively by Jacque Boney and Jess Mruzik with 11 kills each and by Hannah Grant defensively with 20 digs. Scottee Johnson led U-M with 27 assists and Maddie Dowd chipped in 17.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 10 vs. Nebraska

#3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) • Michigan has achieved its second 9-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • The Wolverines lead the nation in rushing defense and list fourth in rushing offense to go along with top rankings in 16 categories. •...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
TOLEDO, OH
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI

