ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's gymnastics coach Bev Plocki announced today (Nov. 9) the signing of Haylen Zabrowski to a National Letter of Intent. "We are so excited to welcome Haylen to the Wolverine family," said Plocki. "She will bring a high level of skill and consistency to the team. We also believe she has not finished developing and we cannot wait to watch her grow within our program."

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO