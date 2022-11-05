Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Mount Vernon News
Cardington-Lincoln and Highland both fall in OHSAA Regional Semifinals
When the OHSAA volleyball playoffs began, 10 local teams entered the tournament. By last Thursday's Regional Semifinal matchups, only two local teams were left standing, and both remaining schools – Cardington-Lincoln and Highland – saw their seasons and tournament dreams come to an end in tough contests. Prior...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio
Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
WHIZ
Newark Catholic & Caldwell to Play Saturday
In the Division VII playoff picture two teams in our area remain. Number 1 Newark Catholic will play Number 5 Waterford on Saturday night at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Caldwell will take on River Saturday at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium. Both games start at 7pm. Post navigation. Nichole is...
lara-mom.com
The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location
We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
WHIZ
Information Wanted in Runaway Case
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
WKYC
Pancreatic Cancer awareness: New Philadelphia man shares story of survival
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. More than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year, and 50,000 will likely die.
Mount Vernon News
Lady Trojans believe 'It's Time' to compete for title
The Centerburg girls’ basketball team is coming off a tough season in which the Trojans went 2-21 overall, and 0-12 in KMAC play, putting them in last place in the conference. Coach Bo Glenn hopes that this season will be a turnaround for his squad with another year of experience, and the team has a mantra of “It’s Time” heading into the season.
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes
Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany's Bites: Greek nachos
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Black olives, thinly sliced (if desired) Thin both hummus and feta (or tzatziki) dip with water so that it can be easily drizzled. Place a layer of pita chips on a serving platter. Top with hummus, feta dip and chopped veggies. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with seasoning.
