Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Municipal Court to hold Safe Surrender on Thursday

MOUNT VERNON – The city’s Municipal Court system will conduct its second Safe Surrender Session on Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News that Clerk of Courts Lisa Mazza said the first session yielded the cancellation of 14 warrants.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WDTN

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote

Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.  The constitutional […]
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters In Six Cities Set To Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization At The Ballot

Ohio voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday—and there are six cities where local marijuana decriminalization initiatives are on the ballot. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen will get the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law

Opposition to a federal policy change involving the LGBTQ community seems to be a family affair when it comes to the president of Ohio’s state board of education and her husband, who is a member of the Republican State Central Committee. Though Ohio Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire attempted to alter a resolution against […] The post State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. See the results for the race below. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

November Board of Education Meeting

Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
wqkt.com

Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg

Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
MILLERSBURG, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input

Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Police say traffic patrol program works

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan deemed a pilot program that dedicated an officer to traffic patrol a success. The city handles approximately 600 traffic accidents annually, he said. Most are non-injury fender benders, but the city occasionally has serious accidents. “Along with that, we get...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
hometownstations.com

Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2

Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

