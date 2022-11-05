Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Municipal Court to hold Safe Surrender on Thursday
MOUNT VERNON – The city’s Municipal Court system will conduct its second Safe Surrender Session on Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News that Clerk of Courts Lisa Mazza said the first session yielded the cancellation of 14 warrants.
cleveland19.com
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
WLWT 5
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. The constitutional […]
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters In Six Cities Set To Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization At The Ballot
Ohio voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday—and there are six cities where local marijuana decriminalization initiatives are on the ballot. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen will get the chance to make a policy change.
State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law
Opposition to a federal policy change involving the LGBTQ community seems to be a family affair when it comes to the president of Ohio’s state board of education and her husband, who is a member of the Republican State Central Committee. Though Ohio Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire attempted to alter a resolution against […] The post State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio governor's race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. See the results for the race below. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
Mount Vernon News
November Board of Education Meeting
Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
wqkt.com
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
putinbaydaily.com
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input
Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
wosu.org
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Police say traffic patrol program works
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan deemed a pilot program that dedicated an officer to traffic patrol a success. The city handles approximately 600 traffic accidents annually, he said. Most are non-injury fender benders, but the city occasionally has serious accidents. “Along with that, we get...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DECISION 2022: DeWine wins 2nd term, Vance retains US Senate seat for Republicans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Republican Party picked up two major wins in Ohio Tuesday night as Gov. Mike DeWine won a second term in office and JD Vance defeated Tim Ryan to take over Rob Portman's U.S. Senate seat. 🗳️ ELECTION RESULTS: Check here for updated midterm results....
hometownstations.com
Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2
Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
