This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
wqkt.com
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
cleveland19.com
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
WLWT 5
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. The constitutional […]
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced improvements for safer roads on Friday by way of $121 million. The purpose of the funding, granted on Nov. 4 will fix some of Ohio’s most dangerous and deadliest intersections. The intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 606...
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
putinbaydaily.com
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input
Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
WLWT 5
Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
