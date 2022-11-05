ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg

Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote

Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.  The constitutional […]
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input

Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
