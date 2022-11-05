ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film review: ‘Decision to Leave’ channels Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’

South Korean director Park Chan-wook channels Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” at the beginning of “Decision to Leave,” and it’s nothing short of thrilling. A detective, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) is investigating a high-profile case about a man who falls to death from a high rocky outcropping — and that man has a beautiful wife, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who casts a spell over the detective.
Theater review: ‘Yamel Cucuy’ shines with creativity

“Yamel Cucuy,” a new devised play from Glass Half Full Theatre, performed at Ground Floor Theatre, is an eerie epic. Combining horror elements and mesmerizing puppetry, the show follows 13-year-old Yamel (Gricelda Silva) through a world full of dangers both supernatural and human. A shadow puppet sequence by Connor...
Contemporary Austin unveils Jenny Holzer mural on its downtown museum building

The Contemporary Austin has unveiled a new mural by American artist Jenny Holzer on the 7th Street side of the museum’s Jones Center building in downtown Austin. Reading IN A DREAM YOU SAW A WAY TO SURVIVE AND YOU WERE FULL OF JOY in large, red letters, the mural presents a text drawn from the artist’s series “Survival” (1983–85). It presented at part of the museum’s current exhibition of the same name, a show that features eight female artists working across a variety of mediums to explore the intersections of narrative, identity, and power.
Contemporary Austin fills top curatorial and programs positions

The Contemporary Austin announced today that it has filled two senior positions. Alex Klein has been named the museum’s head curator and director of curatorial affairs, and Danny Orendorff as its senior director of programs and engagement. Klein recently served as senior curator at the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute...
Austin Opera to stage free show at Waterloo Park

Austin Opera will present “Bella Noche de Música,” a concert with singers for Mexico City’s Ópera de Bellas Artes on April 5 at Waterloo Park. And thanks to a grant from Moody Foundation, 3000 general admission tickets are free. Opera ATX is the company’s initiative...
