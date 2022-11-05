Mr. Donald “Don” Marshall Sink, age 85, died on Wednesday November 9th 2022 at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Don was born on November 23rd 1936 in High Point, NC to the late Noad A. Sink and Riby Virginia Hinkle Sink. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1954 until 1958. Don and his wife Rosalie lived in Newport News, VA and in Winston Salem, NC before moving to Statesboro, GA in 1980. He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro until his retirement. Don loved gospel music, traveling, and watching sports. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Rosalie H. Sink.

