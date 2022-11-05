Read full article on original website
Eugene D. Battista
April 15, 1938 ~ November 7, 2022 (age 84) Eugene D. Battista, age 84, of Statesboro, GA passed away following a long-term illness on November 7, 2022 while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Battista was on born on April 15, 1938 to the late Joseph John Battista and Viola Salvio Battista in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Rupert Glenn Brinson
Mr. Rupert Glenn Brinson, age 78, died Wednesday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Screven county native was the son of the Charles L. and Mardell Jenkins Brinson. He along with his family owned and operated Brinson’s IGA in Statesboro for many years. Arrangements...
Jean D. Gibbins Beasley
Mrs. Jean D. Gibbins Beasley, age 86, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Jean was born in Ipswich, England on May 23, 1936, to George and Dorothy Gibbins. She later moved to Stilson, Georgia and married Donnie Brannen Beasley, on December 20, 1959, they were married for 63 years.
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility, Statesboro. She was a native of Lee County, Georgia but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College. She was a retired educator having served as teacher and Counselor of Portal High School, Counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and Adjunct Instructor at Georgia Southern College.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell
Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
Donald “Don” Marshall Sink
Mr. Donald “Don” Marshall Sink, age 85, died on Wednesday November 9th 2022 at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Don was born on November 23rd 1936 in High Point, NC to the late Noad A. Sink and Riby Virginia Hinkle Sink. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1954 until 1958. Don and his wife Rosalie lived in Newport News, VA and in Winston Salem, NC before moving to Statesboro, GA in 1980. He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro until his retirement. Don loved gospel music, traveling, and watching sports. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Rosalie H. Sink.
Claudia Clayton
Claudia Clayton passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at the age of 69. A native of Savannah, she met and married the love of her life 49 years ago and had 2 beautiful daughters that she cherished. She lived in Brazil Indiana for several years and then returned home to her beloved Georgia.
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Director released an update on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, Meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Bulloch Potentially Impacted by Inland Winds & Rainfall. Across inland Georgia, wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible ahead of the system on Wednesday night...
Celebration of Life: Eugenia Anne Futch Woods
Eugenia Anne Futch Woods, 82, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at her daughter’s Colorado home. As if to say “welcome home”, a big rainbow appeared in the sky when she drew her last breath. Eugenia was born the second child of six on October 3,...
Georgia Southern named an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University
In recognition of its strong commitment to economic engagement, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated Georgia Southern University as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. The national designation acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their states and regions to...
Going to church in Zero Gravity
On October 29th at Luetta Moore Park, the most extreme church sermon in Statesboro came to town in the form of Zero Gravity. The Zero Gravity event demonstrated the power of the Christian faith through the sport of motocross. “The easiest picture is if you take a Billy Graham Crusade,...
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
Allen, Parrish, Simmons, Conner WON |Liquor, TSPLOST & ESPLOST pass
Congressman Rick Allen, Representative Butch Parrish, Commissioner Anthony Simmons and Commissioner Elect Toby Conner all won their races on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Bulloch County citizens overwhelmingly passed the sale of distilled spirits (liquor stores) and renewed overwhelmingly the transportation local option sales tax (TSPLOST) and the educational local option sales tax (ESPLOST).
Enter for a chance to win a VIP package for four to this year’s Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
Enter today and be a Grice Connect VIP at the 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. Grice Connect is partnering with Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to give away this amazing package. Dancing with the Statesboro Stars is one of the hottest tickets in town. For the past 12 years...
Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris celebrates her success
Following her recent victory at the 83rd Miss Georgia Forestry state level competition, Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris sought to share her success with Bulloch County Board Chairman Roy Thompson, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Deal, County Engineer. After winning the title in the State...
Statesboro’s beloved K9 Rio passes away
K9 Rio, beloved and retired member of the Statesboro Police Department, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Rio retired from service earlier this year and had been in declining health in recent weeks. He was 10 years old. In an obituary dedicated to his former K9 partner, SPD...
Bring a hero home for the holidays with Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
Five service members will be heading home for the holidays thanks to a new initiative from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV). SAV, in partnership with WTOC-TV and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are holding a contest that will see five service members fly home to Savannah/Hilton Head over the holidays.
29th annual Georgia Southern Holiday Helper Tree is ready for shoppers
The Georgia Southern University Office of Leadership and Community Engagement (OLCE) held a tree lighting and kickoff for the University’s annual Holiday Helper Tree on Tuesday, November 1, at the Russell Union. The tree is hosted virtually on the Georgia Southern website in advance of the holiday season. It...
