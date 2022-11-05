Read full article on original website
NPR
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
NPR
How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona
This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
NME
These actors have been suspended from Twitter for parodying Elon Musk
A number of Hollywood actors with verified Twitter accounts have had their pages suspended for parodying the social media platform’s new boss, Elon Musk. Twitter’s blue verified tag is set to be converted to a fee-based item soon, which has caused a backlash online. In recent days a number of verified stars have used their own accounts to mimic that of Musk’s including those of US comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin.
Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. As Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his no. 1 fan was right there with him. The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade made a rare public appearance with her dad at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. The two were photographed sitting at a table in coordinating black leather jackets during the event.
Dave Chappelle to Host SNL for Third Time Along with Musical Guest Black Star
After hosting Saturday Night Live in 2016 and 2020, Dave Chappelle won an Emmy Award each time for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series Dave Chappelle is one step closer to the comedically coveted Five-Timers Club jacket. Saturday Night Live announced this weekend that the Emmy Award-winning comedian, 49, will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the third time on Nov. 12, accompanied by musical guest Black Star (the hip hop duo consisting of Yasiin "Mos Def" Bey and Talib Kweli). He previously hosted SNL in 2016...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Louis Tomlinson praises ‘brother’ Harry Styles’ solo success but admits it ‘bothered’ him at first
Louis Tomlinson is proud of his former bandmate. The One Direction superstar, 30, opened up about life after members of the band went their separate ways in 2016. Since launching his own solo career with his debut album “Walls” in 2020, Tomlinson quickly found himself at the top of his game. But the singer admitted that the undeniable success of his bandmate Harry Styles did have an effect on him. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he told The Telegraph. “Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was...
BET
Kanye West Can Buy ‘White Lives Matter’ Rights For $1 Billion
If rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is interested in securing the rights to ‘White Lives Matter,’ it’s going to cost him $1 billion, according to one of the owners of the phrase. While the phrase is not for sale, Civic Cipher radio show hosts...
ETOnline.com
Whoopi Goldberg Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'As of Tonight I'm Done'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95
Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday in Santa Barbara. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update As a producer, social figure and international bon vivant, Michael Butler was an international celebrity in the 1960s...
A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts
A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism
The Imitation of Life star was pigeonholed and undervalued by Hollywood but years later, she is finally receiving the recognition she deserves
Vogue is suing Drake and 21 Savage for $4 million over fake magazine stunt to plug their new album
Publishers Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against the rappers for their elaborate guerilla advertising campaign promoting their album 'Her Loss'.
NPR
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment
Season 5 of the Netflix drama begins streaming Wednesday, and offers sordid details from the life of a younger Prince Charles — just as the real-life Charles has begun his reign as king. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new...
NPR
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
