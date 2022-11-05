ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Travels To Morrisville For SUNYAC Matchup

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team returns to the rink tonight as they travel to Morrisville to battle the Mustangs. The team will look to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Fredonia last weekend. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking Down...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Drops Opener at #17 St. John Fisher

ROCHESTER, NY – Host St. John Fisher raced out to an early lead, and the Bengals were unable to recover as the Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped its season opener, 80-49, to the nationally-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday evening. FINAL SCORE: St. John Fisher – 80, Buffalo State –...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Seven Named to Liberty League Football All-Academic Team

TROY, NY - Seven members of the Buffalo State football team were named to the Liberty League All-Academic Team for their excellent performance in the classroom, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon. Honorees must maintain a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have completed at least one full year at their institution.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
MASSENA, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
NORFOLK, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow

This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
SWAIN, NY
informnny.com

Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
CROGHAN, NY

