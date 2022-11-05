Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Travels To Morrisville For SUNYAC Matchup
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team returns to the rink tonight as they travel to Morrisville to battle the Mustangs. The team will look to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Fredonia last weekend. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking Down...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Drops Opener at #17 St. John Fisher
ROCHESTER, NY – Host St. John Fisher raced out to an early lead, and the Bengals were unable to recover as the Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped its season opener, 80-49, to the nationally-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday evening. FINAL SCORE: St. John Fisher – 80, Buffalo State –...
Buffalo State Athletics
Seven Named to Liberty League Football All-Academic Team
TROY, NY - Seven members of the Buffalo State football team were named to the Liberty League All-Academic Team for their excellent performance in the classroom, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon. Honorees must maintain a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have completed at least one full year at their institution.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
cnyhomepage.com
Alexandria Bay man in critical condition following motorcycle, truck crash
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release. Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.
wwnytv.com
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
All about turnout as race for governor in New York comes down to the wire
With one day to go before Election Day, the race between Governor Hochul and Lee Zeldin is a tight one. Democrats say it’s all about the turnout, and one Republican strategist says it’s all about turnout in one section of New York.
wwnytv.com
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow
This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
informnny.com
Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County
CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
