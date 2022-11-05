ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy