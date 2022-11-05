Read full article on original website
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
dallasexpress.com
Local City to Host ‘Texas Sounds & Cities Conference’
The fourth annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will take place in Fort Worth on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, according to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, teaching Texans about the state’s music industry and music tourism. Abbott shared in the press release that music is...
dallasexpress.com
30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest
30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
These 20 Churches Supported Political Candidates. Experts Say They Violated Federal Law.
Churches aren’t supposed to endorse political candidates, according to IRS rules. Across the country, churches appear to be doing so anyway.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
fox4news.com
2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
dallasexpress.com
Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally
Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
dallasexpress.com
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Stops in Dallas
Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the FIFA World Cup Trophy on Sunday as the iconic and legendary solid-gold award is presented for fans to view ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Dallas and Houston are host cities for the world’s largest sporting event. The trophy will visit a total of 51 nations and for the first time ever, will make stops in all 32 participating countries.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
Texas Resident Brings Home Some Dough In Historic $1.2 Powerball Drawing
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
dallasexpress.com
Rare Write-In Vote for Dallas Judge
Amidst the various high-profile races, voters have to consider on election day, one race in Dallas County has already marked itself as unique for a number of reasons. Residents of Dallas County who will choose the judge for the 301st Judicial District will find that there are no candidates on the ballot.
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
