ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation? High gas prices? American gamblers are shrugging them off — and losing money at casinos at a record pace.Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year.The American Gaming Association, the trade organization for the casino industry, says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022.Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Gags Russian Officials Who Dared to Criticize War

The Kremlin has been icing out Russian politicians who have criticized the course of the war in Ukraine in recent days, blocking state media from quoting them even as Russian losses stack up, according to Russian news outlet Verstka.The Kremlin has zeroed in on silencing a group of State Duma deputies who have been critical of the war and Russia’s military in recent months, according to Verstka, which cites a source close to the lower house and a source familiar at a media operation that received the instructions.The list, which the first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko...

Comments / 0

Community Policy