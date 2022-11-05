Wolverine World Wide’s revenue and profit came in below expectations in the third quarter due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, heightened promotional activity at retail, and deteriorating macro conditions. President and CEO Brendan Hoffman said on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday that the company continues to face congestion in its own U.S. distribution centers and inland transportation networks, with many wholesale customers currently dealing with heavier inventories and warehouse constraints. “These headwinds have resulted in certain shipping delays that impacted most of our brands,” Hoffman said. The brands effected include Sperry, Keds, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine and Saucony. Total revenue in the...

13 MINUTES AGO