Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Wolverine Stock Slides as Company Misses Revenue and Profit Targets in Q3
Wolverine World Wide’s revenue and profit came in below expectations in the third quarter due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, heightened promotional activity at retail, and deteriorating macro conditions. President and CEO Brendan Hoffman said on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday that the company continues to face congestion in its own U.S. distribution centers and inland transportation networks, with many wholesale customers currently dealing with heavier inventories and warehouse constraints. “These headwinds have resulted in certain shipping delays that impacted most of our brands,” Hoffman said. The brands effected include Sperry, Keds, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine and Saucony. Total revenue in the...
