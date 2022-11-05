Read full article on original website
Microsoft Excel vs. Power BI: How Do They Compare?
Excel and Power BI are two very popular tools. They both offer a wide range of analytical and visualization tools to help you create dashboards and reports. Microsoft Excel is great for analyzing data and making it more understandable for day-to-day operations.
How to Block a Website With a Password on Windows
Do you want to block a few websites on your computer with a password so others sharing your computer can't access them? When you block websites using a web extension, do your children switch browsers to see offensive content, so you're looking for a dependable solution?
What Chrome Users Can Do When Google Ends Support for Windows 7 and 8.1
In October 2022, Google announced that it will stop supporting Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in February 2023. If you're affected by this change, you might be wondering what your options are once Chrome pulls the plug on these Windows versions.
What Is the Suggested Actions Feature in Windows 11? How to Enable or Disable It
Do you want Windows to suggest actions you can take with the data you've copied into the clipboard? If so, then let us introduce you to the Suggested Actions feature.
Signal Rolls Out Stories, But Does Anyone Want Them?
While Signal usually sets itself apart from other messaging apps due to its focus on privacy, the app has introduced a feature to appeal to mainstream users. The company announced that it has rolled out Stories for its mobile app. But does anyone really want them?
How to Set a Custom Startup Voice Message in Windows 11
Windows 11 doesn't include any feature or setting that enables you to set up text-based or voice startup messages. Such a feature would be useful for setting different task reminders or any welcoming startup message.
How to Get 5.1 Audio in Google Chrome & Desktop Spotify for Windows
If you have a 5.1 audio system, you may be wondering why Google Chrome and Spotify's desktop client only use two speakers. These prominent applications fail to provide...
How to Set an iPhone Photo as Your Computer Wallpaper
The iPhone camera is one of the most consistent and dependable in the smartphone market. You occasionally come across beautiful scenery or unforgettable moments and capture them on your iPhone.
How to Run the Command Prompt as an Administrator in Windows
The Command Prompt is a text-based interface on Windows that allows you to issue commands to perform various tasks. People usually refer to it as a command line, shell, or even by its filename. And although the Command Prompt might not be as user-friendly as Windows' graphical user interface, it offers you more control over your system.
How to Turn Off or Disable the Proxy Settings on Windows 11
Proxy servers are handy ways to keep yourself private online, and it's easy to set one up on Windows. However, there may be times you want to turn your proxy server off, only to forget how you got it going in the first place.
How to Connect Your React App to Firebase
According to the 2022 Stack Overflow survey, 21.14 percent of developers use Firebase, making it the fourth most popular cloud platform. It's an evolving technology for integrating the backend seamlessly.
The 7 Fastest Data Saving Browsers for Android
Modern advancements in the form of apps on our smartphones have left little reason for us to use outdated and less responsive web apps inside a browser. However, for anything that doesn't come packaged as a dedicated app on the Play Store, the default web browser is our best friend—or is it?
What Is Jack Dorsey's Web5 and How Will It Work?
Over the past few years, powerful companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon have taken more control online. Each platform has its interests, goals, and plans to profit from us in one way or another—not necessarily because they want to, but because that's how capitalism works.
CachyOS: The Brand-New Friendly, Performance-Tuned Arch Linux Derivative
Arch Linux has become popular among Linux experts because of its customizability and use of the latest software, but it also has a reputation for being difficult to install.
6 Best Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) for DeFi Investors
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is now a major part of the crypto space, following the DeFi boom that started in 2020. If you're an investor in DeFi tokens, you must know which decentralized exchanges (DEX) to use for buying and selling tokens.
How to View Song Lyrics in the Linux Terminal
Listening to music relieves us of stress and makes us more productive at the task at hand. Occasionally, you might want to sing along with the euphonious melody of your favorite song but may end up struggling to identify the correct verse instead.
Raspberry Pi Pico vs. ESP32: Which Microcontroller Is Right for You?
A microcontroller is an integrated circuit that can be programmed to perform tasks independently of other devices. The Raspberry Pi Pico and the ESP32 are two of the most popular microcontrollers on the market. They are two small, low-power microcontrollers built on 32-bit dual-core CPUs that can be used to control electronics projects.
The 5 Best Crypto Social Trading Platforms to Use
There are several crypto trading platforms out there, but choosing which to use can be challenging. It can even be more challenging for beginners, but depending on what they wish to achieve, they can easily filter through and get the kind of exchange they need.
A Complete Guide to Repairing Game Files on Different Launchers
Is your favorite PC game crashing regularly or not opening at all? Maybe there's an issue with the game files. But don't worry—you don't have to delete and reinstall the game to fix it.
Is PayPal Crypto Right for You?
When PayPal first rolled out "support" for cryptocurrency, it was a letdown. Users could buy and sell crypto, but they couldn't use the crypto, trade it, or send it to other users.
