Cougars use fourth quarter to run past Athenians
CHS 8 13 11 9 — 41 NP (3-1): Melanie Davies 1 3-7 6, Samie Hoops 4 0-2 11, Rose Haste 5 0-0 11, Addi Osburn 1 0-0 3, Kyndal Brewer 0 1-4 1, Hailee Daigle 2 0-0 4, Jacy Huffman 0 1-7 1, Lexi Daigle 2 3-4 7; Totals 15-56 8-22 44.
Little Giants tip off new season with new look roster
It still feels like yesterday where Wabash College men’s basketball was competing in the 2021-22 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Final Four in Fort Wayne. But now it’s time for the 2022 -23 rendition of the Little Giants to take the court as Wabash opens its season Tuesday night when they host Mt. Saint Joseph inside Chadwick Court.
Mustangs second half rally falls short
FC 8 3 10 8 — 29 Clinton Central (3-0) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Davison 2-5 2-4 6, Robbins 1-6 2-2 5, Surber 2-4 0-0 4, Adams 1-5 2-2 5, Royer 0-3 2-2 2, Parkinson 6-10 1-2 13, A. Long 0-1 0-0 0, E. Long 0-2 2-4 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Dellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Metzinger 0-0 0-0 0; Totals 12-36 11-16 37.
Little Giants survive season opener vs Mt. Saint Joseph
For 20 minutes on Tuesday evening Wabash College basketball was all smiles as they opened up their 2022 season at home taking on Mount Saint Joseph University. The Little Giants led at the half 52-35 looked as if they were on their way to a dominating victory. Along with going 22-30 (73%), Wabash had 15 assists on those 22 made shots as everything was clicking. Then came the final 20 minutes. With 2:32 left Dayne Gardner drilled a three to make the score 75-74 Wabash. Down 81-78 with the ball the Lions had a chance to tie by couldn’t convert as the Little Giants survived for the 81-78 win.
Chargers suffer season opening loss vs Wolves
The North Montgomery girls basketball team returned to action on Saturday for a season-opening matchup against Parke Heritage. The Chargers graduated four seniors last year and return just three on a youthful 2022-23 squad. “We’ve been trying to figure out who we are,” Head Coach Ryan Nuppnau said of the...
Oliver ‘Sonny’ Reed
Oliver “Sonny” Reed, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Sonny was born Jan. 5, 1936, at Pierceton, Indiana, a son of the late Baxter and Mable (Keller) Reed. Sonny was reared in Boone County. He graduated from Jackson Township High School with the class of 1954 and went on to Purdue University, graduating in 1958.
William Jellison
William Jellison, 84, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
David Allen Finch
Pastor David Allen Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born May 9, 1953, at Lebanon, to the late Morris Emmert and Helen Loraine (Douglass) Finch. David graduated from Waynetown High School in 1971...
Voters flock to ballot box
Early voting took a back seat to election day voting in Montgomery County in Tuesday’s General Election. A total of 9,921 votes — or 38.67% of registered voters — were cast at four voting centers. Prior to Tuesday, 3,953 votes were cast in the form of early, military, mail or travel board votes.
F.C. Tucker announces September listing, sales leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central is pleased to announce their September Listing and Sales leaders. Agent Steve Collisi was the September listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. He led the way with $907,400 in listing volume. He has been an active member of his community for 16 years. He previously owned his own business for over 33 years and was a former police officer. When not at work, Collisi enjoys riding his Harley and spending time with his family. He lives in Roachdale with his wife and two children.
Rockville Elementary School
Grade 1 -— Landry Clapp, Madalynn Dume, Tyler Lowe, Haven Marietta, Relic Pound, Benton Sparks and Cora Swaim. Grade 2- — Taeylnn Barker, Lawson Bridge, Brooke Busenbark, Aubrey Eggleston, Charlotte Larson, Reagan Lindley, Brenley Mager, Mason Martin, Greyson McMullen, Holden Myers, Henry Overpeck, Kenna Spurr, Blaine Thornton and Kaiden Unger.
Parke Heritage Middle School
Grade 6 — Kash Jeffries, Leah Mathis, Alisa McMullen, Jenna Newnum, Kendall Snodgrass and Blaine Thacker. Grade 7 — Lucas Busenbark, Joel Miller, Sawyer Monik, Dalen Ramie, Birkley Schelsky, Kamden Shields, Whitney Swaim, Cian Todd, Robert Wathen and Amelia Woodard. Grade 8 — Hailey Bonomo, Klayton Burgess, Jackie...
American Senior Communities honors employees
Kat Magill of Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation in Crawfordsville, was among the 97 employees of American Senior Communities who have been honored with the ASC Quest for Excellence award for their outstanding service to patients and residents. With more than 9,000 employees across the state, ASC’s Quest for Excellence...
Edwin Chenoweth
Edwin Chenoweth, 88, of Linden passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Life’s Journey Hospice, Avon, surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1934, at Lynn, Indiana, to Edwin R. and Mabel Norman Chenoweth. Edwin served in the United States Navy. He was a farmer in the Linden area for close to 60 years.
Local Record: Nov. 8, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 1:41 a.m. • Assault in the 1000 block of Corey Boulevard — 1:51 a.m. • Personal injury crash at 2104 Lafayette Road — 2:22 a.m. • Vandalism at Big Lots, 1424 Darlington Ave....
United Way funds help staff early childhood centers
Editor’s Note: In this multi-part series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. This is the second installment. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN.
