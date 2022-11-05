For 20 minutes on Tuesday evening Wabash College basketball was all smiles as they opened up their 2022 season at home taking on Mount Saint Joseph University. The Little Giants led at the half 52-35 looked as if they were on their way to a dominating victory. Along with going 22-30 (73%), Wabash had 15 assists on those 22 made shots as everything was clicking. Then came the final 20 minutes. With 2:32 left Dayne Gardner drilled a three to make the score 75-74 Wabash. Down 81-78 with the ball the Lions had a chance to tie by couldn’t convert as the Little Giants survived for the 81-78 win.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO