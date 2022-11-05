Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71
Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accuses Christine Brown of 'faking' a good marriage with Kody
Robyn Brown also said Kody and Christine "don't communicate very well at all" in an intense and defensive exchange on "Sister Wives."
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Tributes Flow as Rapper Hurricane G Confirmed Dead
The hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman song, “Dare Iz a Darkside,” in 1994 while collaborating with Xzibit on the track “At the Speed of Life” before releasing her debut album,...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death
Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian details the night she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Mark Wahlberg left $90M LA mansion for Nevada to give kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about...
