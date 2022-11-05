ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

CBS Chicago

'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Lockport Man Arrested For String of Robberies Along Route 59

The man police believe is responsible for three bank robberies along Route 59 has been arrested. A Lockport man was arrested by Plainfield Police after an officer observed an individual at the PNC Bank along Route 59 in Plainfield matching the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies. Officer Justin Barma took the suspect into custody without incident.
LOCKPORT, IL
signsofthetimes.com

$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation

Law enforcement has charged 10 people connected to a retail theft ring which stole about $7.5 million in merchandise and operated from coast to coast, CBS Chicago reports. Authorities recovered 278,000 items in pallets that were stacked floor to ceiling in a Bolingbrook, Ill., warehouse. The pallets were then shipped to members of the ring based in California and New York, who flipped the products online and at smaller stores, the article says.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder

A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Member Of Proud Boys Pleads Guilty In Capitol Attack

An Illinois man who belongs to the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. 25-year-old James Robert Elliott of Aurora was part of the mob that breached the restricted area of the Capitol grounds on January 6th. Prosecutors say he brandished a flagpole, striking police with it before being forced back by police use of chemical irritants. Afterwards, Elliott texted friends that he had “bonked 2 cops.”
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Shoots at Cops, He Had $22 Million in Weed and Edibles

An Illinois man was trying to get away from the police, because he had $22 million in weed and edibles! Fox32. Jesser Oaxaca was in possession of a LOT of weed. Cops were doing a surveillance at a Wood Dale, Illinois warehouse. They watched a van leave the warehouse and acted on this...Following the van. Little did authorities know at that time, Jesser was on a Facetime call with another drug runner...Trying to figure out how to ambush the cops, they knew they were being watched.
WOOD DALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
CBS News

Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot

The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Austin Weekly News

‘You did not get away with this’

Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”. The drive-by shooting...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
