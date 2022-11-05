Read full article on original website
Man who murdered Gage Park family sentenced to natural life in prison
CHICAGO — Diego Uribe, the man who carried out the brutal murder of six of his family members in Gage Park back in 2016, has been sentenced to natural life in prison, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. When a person is sentenced to natural life in prison, there is no chance of […]
'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
Man charged with murder, dismemberment after human remains found on West Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing charges after the discovery of human remains last week in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of dismembering a human body, one felony count of concealing homicidal death and one felony count of abuse of […]
qrockonline.com
Lockport Man Arrested For String of Robberies Along Route 59
The man police believe is responsible for three bank robberies along Route 59 has been arrested. A Lockport man was arrested by Plainfield Police after an officer observed an individual at the PNC Bank along Route 59 in Plainfield matching the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies. Officer Justin Barma took the suspect into custody without incident.
signsofthetimes.com
$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation
Law enforcement has charged 10 people connected to a retail theft ring which stole about $7.5 million in merchandise and operated from coast to coast, CBS Chicago reports. Authorities recovered 278,000 items in pallets that were stacked floor to ceiling in a Bolingbrook, Ill., warehouse. The pallets were then shipped to members of the ring based in California and New York, who flipped the products online and at smaller stores, the article says.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder
A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park officer
Police said a 43-year-old male bystander suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
Police: Suburban man accused of stabbing roommate after being asked to turn down phone
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after being accused of stabbing his roommate in the head. On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Leeward Lane. Upon arrival, police located Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, and another man, his roommate, with blood gushing from his head.
wmay.com
Illinois Member Of Proud Boys Pleads Guilty In Capitol Attack
An Illinois man who belongs to the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. 25-year-old James Robert Elliott of Aurora was part of the mob that breached the restricted area of the Capitol grounds on January 6th. Prosecutors say he brandished a flagpole, striking police with it before being forced back by police use of chemical irritants. Afterwards, Elliott texted friends that he had “bonked 2 cops.”
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
Illinois Man Shoots at Cops, He Had $22 Million in Weed and Edibles
An Illinois man was trying to get away from the police, because he had $22 million in weed and edibles! Fox32. Jesser Oaxaca was in possession of a LOT of weed. Cops were doing a surveillance at a Wood Dale, Illinois warehouse. They watched a van leave the warehouse and acted on this...Following the van. Little did authorities know at that time, Jesser was on a Facetime call with another drug runner...Trying to figure out how to ambush the cops, they knew they were being watched.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
CHICAGO - A woman facing a first-degree murder charge is expected to be released from Cook County Jail on Friday evening after a community group agreed to post bond on her behalf. Keshia Golden is a rare case in Cook County where most defendants charged with the state’s most serious...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot
The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
Video shows brazen Chicago-area gas station theft that took less than 5 seconds
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Police in southwest suburban Crestwood are warning drivers about a string of recent thefts from vehicles at local gas stations. In the past two weeks, police said several thefts have taken place while victims are filling up their cars. A video the department released Monday shows a...
Austin Weekly News
‘You did not get away with this’
Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”. The drive-by shooting...
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
