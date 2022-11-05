Illinois State podcast, Redbird Buzz, launches with first guest President Terri Goss Kinzy. Campus technology has come a long way since students enrolled in typewriting courses in 1955 at Cook Hall. Today, Illinois State has 2,000 computers in labs spread across campus. Moreover, the concept of the traditional computer lab continues to evolve at Illinois State. The University offers virtual computer labs that allow students access to all the software and programs available in University labs; using their personal devices, students are able to conveniently access University resources from anywhere in the world. The design of computer labs continues to evolve as well. One such example is Illinois State’s Digital Innovation, Graphics, and Gaming Studio (DIGGS). The high-performance space showcases continuing technological advances at Illinois State, driven by students’ needs and interests.

NORMAL, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO