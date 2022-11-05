Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Then and now: Fall 2022
Illinois State podcast, Redbird Buzz, launches with first guest President Terri Goss Kinzy. Campus technology has come a long way since students enrolled in typewriting courses in 1955 at Cook Hall. Today, Illinois State has 2,000 computers in labs spread across campus. Moreover, the concept of the traditional computer lab continues to evolve at Illinois State. The University offers virtual computer labs that allow students access to all the software and programs available in University labs; using their personal devices, students are able to conveniently access University resources from anywhere in the world. The design of computer labs continues to evolve as well. One such example is Illinois State’s Digital Innovation, Graphics, and Gaming Studio (DIGGS). The high-performance space showcases continuing technological advances at Illinois State, driven by students’ needs and interests.
illinoisstate.edu
Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize nominations open
The Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies Program at Illinois State University is accepting nominations and self-nominations for the Grabill-Homan Community Peace Prize, which is named for Joseph L. Grabill and the late Gerlof D. Homan, Illinois State University emeritus professors of history who helped establish the interdisciplinary Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies Program.
illinoisstate.edu
Thanks to you: Nalefskis support geology students
Steve Nalefski ’83 took a childhood passion for rocks and the natural environment and turned it into a nearly 40-year career supporting clients with permitting, compliance, and remediation services to address their environmental issues. The first-generation college student flourished on campus, where he met his wife, Lori (Walenga) Nalefski ’84; gained technical competence; and enjoyed Geology Department field trips.
illinoisstate.edu
A Day in the Life: Many hands make light work during Move-In Week
Every August, new and returning students flood back to campus the week before fall semester classes begin. They are greeted by a large crew of faculty, staff, and students who volunteer to help these Redbirds move into university housing. Appears In. Illinois State: Fall 2022. Illinois State podcast, Redbird Buzz,...
illinoisstate.edu
Deep thoughts: Renowned Redbird scholar Dr. Paul Garris studies the brain and helps students expand theirs
Wading through the Vermilion River while gripping a borrowed fishing rod, Dr. Kendra Bunner ’10—a fishing novice—cast her line, felt a tug, and reeled in a smallmouth bass on her first try. Appears In. Illinois State: Fall 2022. Illinois State podcast, Redbird Buzz, launches with first guest...
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird Legacy: Muehling triplets thriving 25 years after graduation
It’s been 25 years since the Muehling triplets graduated from Illinois State University. All three have gone on to successful careers, thanks in part to the years they spent on campus. Now 47, Damon, Darin, and Doug (in their birth order) are scattered across the country from coast to coast but remain close to one another.
wcbu.org
Mailed 'newspapers' raise questions of media literacy and political awareness
Copies of the Peoria Standard recently arrived in mailboxes in and around the city, prompting questions about media literacy and political education. The mailer is printed in a standard newspaper format and includes a front page story with several column features of the “stories” inside. But those stories are presented from a clear right-wing perspective, with no formal disclosure of their partisan lean.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
illinoisstate.edu
Working elections runs in the family for mother and daughter
At 17, Morgan Taylor had to miss a day of high school to be at the polls at 5 a.m. and prepare for voters. The election judge got credit in her AP government class for serving, but she got a lot more than that. Morgan’s interest in politics moved her...
illinoisstate.edu
Going for gold: Ties between Illinois State, Special Olympics remain strong
Hearing the clanging of Olympic medals moving closer to the medical tent could mean only one thing—the area is about to get crowded. Athletes often stop by to be seen after their events, but not for scrapes or sunscreen slipping into their eyes. “They love to show you their...
videtteonline.com
ISU students call Martin an 'inspiration' following homophobic attacks, call for larger response
On Oct.15, a queer, gender nonconforming student at Illinois State University was physically and verbally assaulted. Junior sociology major Jakai Martin was that student, was called homophobic slurs and hit by a former member of the ISU community. The incident raised an uproar on campus as just weeks prior another...
nowdecatur.com
ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur
November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
1470 WMBD
Concerns about downtown Courtyard by Marriott
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s apprently been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many may not have known about it until recently. 25 News reports they were told by a number of guests attending a local wedding over the weekend they reserved rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott weeks ahead of time.
25newsnow.com
Political expert weighs in on Election Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 25News spoke with political expert Tiffany White, the Executive Director of the Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin. She says there are no known issues or threats here in Illinois and that the integrity in our voting process hasn’t been questioned. She goes on to...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
illinoisstate.edu
Women’s basketball alumna aims to keep Redbirds on upward trajectory as assistant coach
When Kristen Gillespie became head coach of Redbird women’s basketball in 2017, she knew it was critically important for junior guard Katrina “Tri” Beck ’19, M.S. ’21, to embrace the new coaching staff’s philosophies and goals. Appears In. Illinois State: Fall 2022. Illinois State...
illinoisstate.edu
Redbirds three-peat as MVC All-Sports Champions
For the third-consecutive year, Illinois State won the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) All-Sports Championship. The Redbirds captured the league’s All-Sports Trophy in 2018–2019, 2020–2021, and 2021–2022 (the MVC did not award the trophy during the 2019–2020 pandemic-shortened season). Appears In. Illinois State: Fall 2022. Illinois...
illinoisstate.edu
Film Screening: A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps
Please join us for a free screening of the documentary film A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps on November 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. in Schroeder Hall, room 130. A Towering Task takes viewers on a journey of what it means to be a global citizen. Host...
wjbc.com
Bloomington dog shelter awarded $5,000 in Freshpet program
BLOOMINGTON – The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone...
