Ada County completes successful test of ballot tabulation equipment ahead of Nov. 8 election

KTVB
Election Day in Idaho: When to expect results
Results will begin populating after the polls close in northern Idaho at 9 p.m. MT Tuesday. We will have results live at 9 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and YouTube.
KTVB
Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more
Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Republicans in Southeast Idaho leading in legislative contests
All Republican legislative candidates in East Idaho held strong leads against their Democratic opponents at press time Tuesday night. Races were too close to call Tuesday night with 51 of 57, or 89.5 percent of precincts reporting, though early votes in Bannock County had not yet been counted at press time. Four East Idaho legislative races were contested Tuesday, including the District 28 Senate race and three races in District...
Idaho Attorney General's race: live election updates
IDAHO, USA — Only one candidate will become the next attorney general of Idaho -- Tom Arkoosh (D) or Raul Labrador (R). Tom Arkoosh is a fourth-generation Idahoan with 44 years of legal experience. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in government and economics. Arkoosh also received his law degree from the University of the Idaho College of Law.
Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide
It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
uiargonaut.com
Our View: Bundy’s actions make for a dangerous governor
Let’s look at the views and past events of Ammon Bundy. The elections are here, and questionable candidates are on the ballot as per usual. Ammon Bundy is a candidate running for the position of governor in Idaho. During the primaries he ran as a Republican candidate but lost to incumbent Brad Little. Following the primaries, Bundy decided to run as an independent This means his name was still on the ballot, but he didn’t have access to the resources of the Republican party.
Post Register
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Record Setting Powerball Drawing Makes Big Winners in Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Thanks to one of 48 states participating in the Powerball failing to process their sales and play data in time for the Monday, November 7 drawing, social media erupted into a flurry of hilarious memes and eye-brow-raising conspiracy theories. After delaying the draw, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion...
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
How Innovative is Idaho Compared to Every Other State?
It’s pretty clear at this point that Idaho is growing rapidly, and employment is spiking like crazy — we’re even a large hub for new Information Technology (IT) jobs, and that’s surprisingly one of the main reasons why Idaho is growing so quickly — for the tech jobs!
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
Post Register
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley preserves 320 acres in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Land Trust of the Treasure Valley with the help of nearly 500 community members, businesses, and foundations raised $250,000 in six weeks to preserve 320 acres of the Boise Foothills from potential development. The South Fork Willow Creek in the Boise Foothills is the land...
etxview.com
Step back in time and explore Nebraska's history at these state parks
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history just waiting for you to explore. Each one is a unique experience, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator in charge of historical parks for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “From Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, where champion trees grow,...
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Idaho gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
kboi.com
McGeachin ordered to “cease and desist”
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by...
