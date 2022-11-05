DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was found dead in a creek in Villa Rica, Georgia, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, on Friday. When Lyons was murdered, Dakers was reportedly out on bond on charges that were related to her in a nearby county, but no specifics on those charges were shared.

VILLA RICA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO