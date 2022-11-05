Hudson Logano was 10 months old when his dad won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and when Joey Logano won his second Cup title this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, he had a special surprise planned for his now four-year-old son. After coming with Dad to collect the checkered flag, Hudson got the chance to ride shotgun in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford while Joey ripped some celebratory donuts. It's an idea Joey got from Kevin Harvick, who did the same thing with his son Keelan after winning at Michigan International Speedway back in 2019.

