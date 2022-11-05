Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany Logano, wife of NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments
Joey Logano just claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. 32-year-old Joey Logano just grabbed the win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he claimed his second series title. The championship comes in his 15th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. The win is the 31st...
Sporting News
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
12 awesome photos of Joey Logano celebrating his NASCAR championship win
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano made a point to soak in every moment following his second NASCAR Cup Series championship win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It was a conscious effort to relish the first few minutes after he crossed the finish line first, beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott in the title hunt. He knew from his first championship in 2018 that those initial moments are exceptional and almost impossible to replicate.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Suddenly Died at the Age of 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was 49 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Coy Gibbs's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement. What was Coy...
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
CBS Sports
NASCAR championship at Phoenix results: Joey Logano dominates to win his second Cup Series championship
In 2018, Joey Logano entered the season finale flying under the radar, and he flew undetected all the way to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Four years later, Logano flew under the radar again -- this time, to absolute perfection. After dominating all day from the pole, Logano took...
NASCAR could possibly race internationally as early as 2024
NASCAR could start racing internationally as early as the 2024 season while interest in the sport is rapidly increasing over time.
Joey Logano and His Son Hudson Shared a Special Victory Lane Moment That Was 3 Years in the Making
Hudson Logano was 10 months old when his dad won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and when Joey Logano won his second Cup title this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, he had a special surprise planned for his now four-year-old son. After coming with Dad to collect the checkered flag, Hudson got the chance to ride shotgun in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford while Joey ripped some celebratory donuts. It's an idea Joey got from Kevin Harvick, who did the same thing with his son Keelan after winning at Michigan International Speedway back in 2019.
Building Jimmie Johnson’s Perfect 2023 Schedule: A Look at the Races He Can’t Afford Not to Run
We don't know which races Jimmie Johnson is eyeing for his Cup Series comeback, we we built a schedule for him. The post Building Jimmie Johnson’s Perfect 2023 Schedule: A Look at the Races He Can’t Afford Not to Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
