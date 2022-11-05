ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Stampede

BREAKING: USF Football Head Coach Jeff Scott Has Been Fired

USF announced on Sunday evening that football head coach Jeff Scott has been fired by Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly. Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop has also been let go. Special teams coach Daniel Da Prato will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and...
The Daily Stampede

The Bulluminati Podcast: Emergency Podcast Jeff Scott Fired

In case you missed it - USF Athletics announced staffing changes within USF Football that included the firing of Head Coach Jeff Scott and Defensive Coordinator Bob Shoop. The Daily Stampede staff comes together to discuss why it needed to happen and what comes next. Watch the full live stream.

