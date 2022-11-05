Hutchinson C.C. three-star junior college defensive lineman Jaden Jones, who committed to Florida State back in June, has now locked in his official visit date to check out the Seminoles. Jones shared via his social media on Monday that he will be in Tallahassee for his official visit from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th. The official visit for Jones will center around FSU hosting in-state rival Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO