Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU Football's Treshaun Ward Named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist
Florida State redshirt sophomore running back Treshaun Ward is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Ward is the only sophomore and the only player from the ACC among the 10 semifinalists. Ward, from...
FSU DL commit Jaden Jones locks in his official visit date
Hutchinson C.C. three-star junior college defensive lineman Jaden Jones, who committed to Florida State back in June, has now locked in his official visit date to check out the Seminoles. Jones shared via his social media on Monday that he will be in Tallahassee for his official visit from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th. The official visit for Jones will center around FSU hosting in-state rival Florida.
Patrick Payton and Kalen DeLoach recap Miami win, preview upcoming road test against Syracuse
Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton and linebacker Kalen DeLoach met with the media after Wednesday's football practice. Payton and DeLoach spoke about FSU's win over Miami this past weekend and previewed some of what they expect from their next opponent, Syracuse, this upcoming weekend.
Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, Syracuse QB situation, Treshaun Ward, travel plans, and more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks on Wednesday practice. He updates FSU’s travel plans with regards to potential weather threats. He spoke about the availability of running back Treshaun Ward. He also spoke on prep for Syracuse’s quarterback situation, specifically on defending Garrett Shrader if he plays. Full video below:
FSU Football extends offer to lengthy WR and intriguing QB prospect on Monday
Florida State extended three scholarship offers on Monday. The first was to JUCO defensive tackle Derick Hunter. The other two were extended to Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore along with Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Jershaun Newton. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout that FSU has...
FSU turns to JUCO to offer a familiar name at defensive tackle
Florida State is recruiting a familiar name, offering JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter a scholarship on Monday evening. Hunter, who goes by “Rambo”, is currently at Hinds (Miss) Community College after exiting Texas A&M’s program in the spring. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Hunter...
South Carolina's six keys to beating Florida on the road
South Carolina travels to Florida in an SEC East matchup that drips with priority storylines for both teams and matchups that will determine who limps into the final two games of the regular season or carries momentum forward. Florida first-year coach Billy Napier said this week his team is coming...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0