ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU DL commit Jaden Jones locks in his official visit date

Hutchinson C.C. three-star junior college defensive lineman Jaden Jones, who committed to Florida State back in June, has now locked in his official visit date to check out the Seminoles. Jones shared via his social media on Monday that he will be in Tallahassee for his official visit from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th. The official visit for Jones will center around FSU hosting in-state rival Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, Syracuse QB situation, Treshaun Ward, travel plans, and more

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks on Wednesday practice. He updates FSU’s travel plans with regards to potential weather threats. He spoke about the availability of running back Treshaun Ward. He also spoke on prep for Syracuse’s quarterback situation, specifically on defending Garrett Shrader if he plays. Full video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

South Carolina's six keys to beating Florida on the road

South Carolina travels to Florida in an SEC East matchup that drips with priority storylines for both teams and matchups that will determine who limps into the final two games of the regular season or carries momentum forward. Florida first-year coach Billy Napier said this week his team is coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy