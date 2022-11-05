Read full article on original website
WTOP
Nicole set to bring heavy rain to DC area this week
Nicole is on the verge of becoming a hurricane as it churns toward Florida’s Atlantic coast. It will accelerate across the Sunshine State, chug into the Southeast — and is then expected to reach the D.C. area by Friday night with heavy rain and potentially severe weather. Locally,...
WTOP
EXPLAINER: Why did Arizona have voting slowdowns?
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were some voting slowdowns Tuesday in Arizona, where races for governor and Senate are among the most closely watched contests of this year’s midterm elections. So what happened? And will every vote be counted?. Most voting in Arizona happens by mail. But voters can...
WTOP
DC police make arrests in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Northeast
D.C. police have made arrests in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old in Northeast last month. Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast D.C., was shot and killed while sitting on a porch near Kelly Miller Middle and Aiton Elementary schools after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. His father was...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: Moore projected winner in history-making governor’s race amid Dem. sweep; voters OK legalized recreational pot
Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland governor Tuesday, besting Republican Dan Cox and becoming the first Black person elected governor of the state amid a Democrat sweep of statewide races. The Associated Press called the race for Moore shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Moore’s victory was followed by...
WTOP
Why AP called Michigan governor’s race for Gretchen Whitmer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids. There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early...
WTOP
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection for governor in Michigan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection for governor in Michigan. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Democrat Tony Evers wins reelection for governor in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tony Evers wins reelection for governor in Wisconsin. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Michigan votes to protect abortion rights in reflection of swing-state voter sentiment that negates 1931 state ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan votes to protect abortion rights in reflection of swing-state voter sentiment that negates 1931 state ban. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Researchers shed light on Chesapeake Bay dolphins
The Chesapeake Bay may be more important to dolphins than many realize. Researchers are shedding light on what the clever mammals are doing here. They say the bottlenose dolphins normally live in coastal ocean waters, but they do come into the Chesapeake Bay. “We’ve seen evidence of them foraging and...
WTOP
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters.
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
WTOP
Oregon governor’s race a nail-biter, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even...
WTOP
2022 Virginia election: Kiggans projected to unseat Luria in 2nd District; Spanberger to win in 7th, Wexton in 10th
Two of the 11 U.S. House races in Virginia were among the most closely watched in the country for signs of who will control the chamber next year. In the 7th District, an endangered Democratic incumbent appears to have come back and held off a challenger. Meanwhile, another endangered Democrat lost her seat in one of the most closely watched contests of the year.
WTOP
2022 DC election: Bowser wins historic 3rd-consecutive term as DC mayor
Muriel Bowser has sailed to victory and into history as only the second person to secure three consecutive terms as D.C. mayor. The only other person to have achieved the feat was Marion Barry. At Hook Hall in Northwest, Bowser took to the stage to accept her third term and...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
WTOP
DC mayor echoes police chief in concern over gun cases involving youth
There’s been a 52% increase in the number of juveniles shot in D.C. so far this year compared to the same period last year. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is doing all that it can to reduce the number of shootings; and while she said some progress is being made, she also expressed great concern about the gun violence and younger ages of teens involved.
WTOP
2022 DC election: Bonds wins, 2nd at-large DC Council seat too close to call
It was a crowded race for the two at-large seats in the D.C. Council, with eight candidates elbowing for the top spots in a race fraught with an accusation about misspent public funds. Incumbent Anita Bonds has been projected as one of the winners with more than 32% of the...
WTOP
South Dakota approves Medicaid expansion over GOP resistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved the expansion of Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment. The majority vote to support Constitutional Amendment D removes South Dakota from a list of 12 states that have not expanded...
WTOP
2022 Virginia Election Results (Live Updates)
Primary election results will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. WTOP has not included uncontested races on this list. Get the latest election results from Maryland and D.C. Virginia progress. US House. District 2. District 7. District 8. District 10.
WTOP
After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
