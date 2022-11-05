ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
Turnover-ridden Trojans tumble in season opener loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Fifth year guard Drew Peterson gained some steam on the break and cut to the left, but lost the ball in the transition. Florida Gulf Coast picked it up and turned it right back around, as senior guard Isaiah Thompson finished with a smooth behind the back move and layup with 14:40 left in the game for the largest lead of the night up until that point.
Kickoff event honors National First-Gen Week at USC

This week, the First-Generation Plus Student Success Center, known as FG+SC, hopes to provide first-gen USC students with a support system by hosting various events. “I feel like, a while ago, being first-gen wasn’t really something you wanted to tell people because everybody sees college-educated families nowadays,” first-gen freshman human biology major Torriana Avery said.
From midterm campaign spending to USC students’ takes on the elections

On today’s show, will this midterm elections’ record high campaign spending impact the outcomes? USC students weigh in on which races they will be following, a glimpse into the Caruso campaign through a USC student intern, and a conversation with director of USC Annenberg’s Media Center Christina Bellantoni on how to cover elections.
What midterm election races are USC students tuning in to?

Election day is just a few hours away! Students and adults will be heading to polling centers, standing in lines, checking in, going to booths to fill out ballots either manually or electronically and doing their civic duty. Eric Yeh has the story. [NAT SOUND]. Walking around USC today we...
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue

Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor

Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following

As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race

Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
