FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball showcases transfer talent in season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield
After losing all five starters from last season and adding seven transfers in the offseason — not to mention the head coach missing the end of the preseason on maternity leave — it would make sense for USC women’s basketball to start the year slowly. The Trojans...
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Turnover-ridden Trojans tumble in season opener loss to Florida Gulf Coast
Fifth year guard Drew Peterson gained some steam on the break and cut to the left, but lost the ball in the transition. Florida Gulf Coast picked it up and turned it right back around, as senior guard Isaiah Thompson finished with a smooth behind the back move and layup with 14:40 left in the game for the largest lead of the night up until that point.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Kickoff event honors National First-Gen Week at USC
This week, the First-Generation Plus Student Success Center, known as FG+SC, hopes to provide first-gen USC students with a support system by hosting various events. “I feel like, a while ago, being first-gen wasn’t really something you wanted to tell people because everybody sees college-educated families nowadays,” first-gen freshman human biology major Torriana Avery said.
College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll
USC was frustrated with its defensive performance in Saturday's 41-35 win over Cal - but the college football poll voters didn't seem to notice. The Trojans moved up to No. 8 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday. USC racked up over 500 yards of offense against Cal, and Caleb ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From midterm campaign spending to USC students’ takes on the elections
On today’s show, will this midterm elections’ record high campaign spending impact the outcomes? USC students weigh in on which races they will be following, a glimpse into the Caruso campaign through a USC student intern, and a conversation with director of USC Annenberg’s Media Center Christina Bellantoni on how to cover elections.
uscannenbergmedia.com
What midterm election races are USC students tuning in to?
Election day is just a few hours away! Students and adults will be heading to polling centers, standing in lines, checking in, going to booths to fill out ballots either manually or electronically and doing their civic duty. Eric Yeh has the story. [NAT SOUND]. Walking around USC today we...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The politics of business: USC Life Trustee Ed Roski, Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
What do USC’s cutting-edge art school and the university’s acclaimed eye institute have in common with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott?. They all have the considerable financial support of USC Life Trustee Ed Roski, Jr. Roski, whose fortune is estimated at $9.3 billion, is president and chairman of L.A....
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue
Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor
Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following
As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race
Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's alleged killer plans to represent himself at trial
The Los Angeles man charged with the gruesome slaying of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer earlier this year plans to represent himself at trial, Fox News Digital has learned.
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.
Although the birria craze appears to be going strong, the popularity of chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles hasn't ever been overtaken. These are the best six chicken sandos in the city, including vegan varieties in order of clucking-awesomeness. Plus, for National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9th, check out the deals after the number 1 spot.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
