ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cardiff 2-3 Hull: Regan Slater strikes quickfire double to earn Tigers victory

Two goals in as many second-half minutes from Regan Slater earned Liam Rosenior his first win as Hull boss as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. Having taken the lead with a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull were 1-0 ahead at the break.
SkySports

Phil Vickery: London return for former club Wasps 'would be awesome'

The two-time European champions have been suspended and will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership after entering administration. Vickery is part of a consortium of former Wasps players trying to buy the men's team and the academy. That deal is yet to be ratified by the RFU but if it does get the green light Vickery believes Wasps need to return to their roots.
SkySports

Celtic: Ange Postecoglou not factoring World Cup into team selection

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not let World Cup squad announcements influence his own team selection for the final two Scottish Premiership matches before the break. Aaron Mooy has been named in the Australia squad to join Japan forward Daizen Maeda in being confirmed for the tournament in Qatar, while Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Denmark U21 international Matt O'Riley have missed out.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Henry Daly's Precious Eleanor can kick off her season with a Listed win in the Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen. The seven-year-old was never out of the first two in seven runs last term, including a consecutive run of five second placed finishes in mares' handicap chases. In March she finally got her head in front when winning a Warwick contest by a facile 20 lengths, after which she was a winner again when landing a Listed prize at Cheltenham in April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy