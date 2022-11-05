Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: England’s backs finally got to show world-class quality - now bring on New Zealand in final
England are now on the verge of realising that dream, with another highly-anticipated showdown between the two heavyweight nations of the women's game on Saturday morning, the fifth time they will have met in the final. They may not have expected such a strong challenge as they progressed to the...
SkySports
Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache
The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
SkySports
Finn Russell recalled to Scotland squad for New Zealand Test as Adam Hastings returns to club
The back's call comes with Adam Hastings ruled out after suffering a head injury during the 28-12 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield, while he was also having a knee issue assessed post match. Russell was left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals amid speculation there had been...
SkySports
Should England play an extra bowler in T20 World Cup semi-final? Will India handle the pressure?
Should England bring in an extra bowler for their T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval? And just how strong are their opponents India?. Those questions were answered by Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, which you can watch from 7am on Sky Sports ahead of an 8am start.
SkySports
England's Red Roses face New Zealand's Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup final: A rivalry with revenge on the mind
There have been eight World Cups to date, and the Black Ferns have picked up a sensational five titles - in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017. During the same timeframe, the Red Roses have clinched the ultimate prize twice, in 1994 and 2014. Burford: England will relish NZ challenge:...
SkySports
Adil Rashid showed why he is 'irreplaceable' for England and could be returning to form at the perfect time
Adil Rashid hadn't been at his usual best during the T20 World Cup. The usually reliable leg-spinner took his first wicket of the tournament in the final game of the Super 12s against Sri Lanka. His slump in form predates the World Cup. In 15 T20s since last summer, Rashid...
SkySports
Cardiff 2-3 Hull: Regan Slater strikes quickfire double to earn Tigers victory
Two goals in as many second-half minutes from Regan Slater earned Liam Rosenior his first win as Hull boss as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. Having taken the lead with a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull were 1-0 ahead at the break.
SkySports
Jordan Pickford exclusive interview: England and Everton goalkeeper on how psychologist has helped him thrive
Jordan Pickford has revealed how working with a psychologist has helped him put past struggles behind him and take his game to another level ahead of the World Cup with England. The Everton goalkeeper, who has 45 caps for England and shone during their last two major tournament appearances, is...
SkySports
Freddie Steward: England squad needed to 'look at ourselves' after Argentina loss at Twickenham
A series of avoidable penalties, in addition to a stunted attack, saw Eddie Jones' side suffer a 30-29 defeat to Argentina at the home of English rugby for the first time in 16 years (November 2006) on Sunday, in England's first Test this autumn. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports at...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
SkySports
Phil Vickery: London return for former club Wasps 'would be awesome'
The two-time European champions have been suspended and will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership after entering administration. Vickery is part of a consortium of former Wasps players trying to buy the men's team and the academy. That deal is yet to be ratified by the RFU but if it does get the green light Vickery believes Wasps need to return to their roots.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales' chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
SkySports
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou not factoring World Cup into team selection
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not let World Cup squad announcements influence his own team selection for the final two Scottish Premiership matches before the break. Aaron Mooy has been named in the Australia squad to join Japan forward Daizen Maeda in being confirmed for the tournament in Qatar, while Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Denmark U21 international Matt O'Riley have missed out.
SkySports
Ultra 7 in 7: Kevin Sinfield discusses his toughest challenge yet and desire to show Rob Burrow he's with him shoulder to shoulder
"I'm not Superman, at all. In my own mind, I'm going on a run, for a mate, with some mates," Sinfield says. "I'd have done it for the smallest amount of money because the bigger message within this is that I'm doing it for a mate, and I want Rob (Burrow) to know I'm with him shoulder to shoulder throughout this.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 squad lists: England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Spain and more
Who's going to the World Cup in Qatar? Every nation has now named their final 26-man squads and we've pulled together the selections for all 32 competitors... FIFA rules permit teams to make late replacements in the event of serious injury, at any time up to 24 hours before their first game.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong backs Briton to achieve greatness
Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong says Emma Raducanu is "capable of achieving great things" having already become a Grand Slam champion. The British No 1 sent the tennis world into a spin when she claimed the US Open title last year having come through qualifying, not dropping a set in 10 matches.
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Henry Daly's Precious Eleanor can kick off her season with a Listed win in the Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen. The seven-year-old was never out of the first two in seven runs last term, including a consecutive run of five second placed finishes in mares' handicap chases. In March she finally got her head in front when winning a Warwick contest by a facile 20 lengths, after which she was a winner again when landing a Listed prize at Cheltenham in April.
SkySports
Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary as New Zealand play Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semi-final, in Sydney. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 penalties) - League Two side knock Premier League Bees out of Carabao Cup on spot kicks
League Two Gillingham knocked Premier League side Brentford out of the Carabao Cup 6-5 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in west London. Danish international Mikkel Damsgaard missed the crucial spot kick in sudden death - just one day after being called up to Denmark's World Cup squad - after both sides had a 100 per cent record in the shoot-out.
SkySports
Highfield Princess: Australia trip and Breeders' Cup return under consideration next year for star sprinter
A return to the Breeders' Cup and a trip to Australia are among the options under consideration for Highfield Princess next season after rounding off a memorable campaign at Keeneland on Saturday. While it is hard to believe now, the five-year-old was beaten once at Chelmsford and twice at Wolverhampton...
Comments / 0