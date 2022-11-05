ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyer-led Wildcats Top Guilford 87-64 in Opener

DAVIDSON, N.C. - Foster Loyer scored a game-high 30 points and led the Davidson Wildcats to an 87-64 season-opening win over Guilford Monday night in Belk Arena. It’s the first win of the Matt McKillop coaching era. Loyer scored 18 of his points in the first half, helping the...
DAVIDSON, NC

