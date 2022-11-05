IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent as two first-term GOP congresswomen won reelection in competitive races. If their narrow lead in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional district holds, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republicans would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were seeking to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. In a closely watched race nationally, GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn was trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in a district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. Nunn had a narrow lead late Tuesday in an extremely tight race. Nunn, 43 and of Bondurant, has lifelong ties to the district, having grown up in Altoona and represented parts of it in the Iowa House and Senate. He campaigned as a conservative with military combat experience, having deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, flying missions in the U.S. Air Force.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO