Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Chair of the Iowa Democrat party reacts to Trump in Sioux City
IOWA (KCAU) — The Iowa Democrats are holding events in Iowa, just not in Siouxland. However, KCAU 9 was able to talk with the Chair of the Iowa Democratic party, Ross Wilburn. He was critical of the motivation behind this rally. “Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds, Randy Feenstra are so...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Crowd forms ahead of Sioux City Trump rally, some traveling long distances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in Sioux City Thursday night with the rally to serve as a final push for the midterm elections. Hundreds of people came to the Sioux Gateway Airport to hear Trump speak. Kevin Mattern drove more than 100 miles from Dell Rapids, S.D., to Sioux City for the rally. He said the long drive in the morning was a small price to pay for this opportunity.
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
KETV.com
Former President Donald Trump hosts rally for Iowa Republicans
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm election. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for Republican Iowa candidates — incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was the first woman in Iowa elected as governor, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term after being elected in 1980.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Iowa U.S. 4th District Representative Randy Feenstra makes Campaign Stop in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, Iowa, is running for a second term to serve Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. Feenstra serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the Budget Committee, and as a Ranking Member on the Research and Technology Subcommittee of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Feenstra...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent as two first-term GOP congresswomen won reelection in competitive races. If their narrow lead in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional district holds, it would be the first time since 1994 that Republicans would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were seeking to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. In a closely watched race nationally, GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn was trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in a district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. Nunn had a narrow lead late Tuesday in an extremely tight race. Nunn, 43 and of Bondurant, has lifelong ties to the district, having grown up in Altoona and represented parts of it in the Iowa House and Senate. He campaigned as a conservative with military combat experience, having deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, flying missions in the U.S. Air Force.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House District 1 Rep. Elect J.D. Scholten secures first term in state legislature
J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, won his unopposed Iowa House District 1 race on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Journal chatted with Scholten about his priorities in 2023 and asked him question about some of the biggest issues facing the area.
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
