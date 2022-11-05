Read full article on original website
Global Aluminum Spacers Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AM Industries, Avantus Aerospace, Bokers and Fenzi North America Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aluminum Spacers Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global aluminum spacers market size was valued at $550.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $866.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR...
Global Consumer Drone Market Report 2022 to 2030: Technology Proliferation and Surge in Investments by Prominent Players Are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Multi-rotor, Nano), by Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global consumer drone market size is projected to reach USD 11.56 billion by 2030,...
InvestorNewsBreaks – IBN, NetworkNewsWire to Amplify Visibility of Intelligent Cities Canada 2022
IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced that IoT Events has engaged its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand as the official newswire for the upcoming Intelligent Cities Canada 2022 (“Intelligent Cities“). In addition, IBN will serve as the corporate communications firm for the summit. Intelligent Cities, to be held in a hybrid format at BMO IFL in Toronto, Ontario, on Nov. 9-10, 2022, encapsulates four summits addressing the challenges faced by public sector professionals and strategies for deploying cutting-edge technology to improve citizen services. As the official newswire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade press release dissemination alongside article syndication. As the corporate communications firm, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to increase the visibility and further the outreach of key speakers and exhibitors via extensive digital channels and multi-brand social media capabilities. “IoT Events is a global leader in exploring how next-generation technologies such as AI can optimize public service delivery to citizens and drive public sector efficiency,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Given recent events around the world, municipalities face a number of unique challenges. For IBN, it is a great opportunity to collaborate with the IoT Events team while making a meaningful contribution to the discourse in these areas.”
ESGBreaks – Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) Addressing Growing Demand for Fully Compliant Data Solutions
Reklaim (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is focused on solutions that benefit both the consumer and advertisers by offering transparency, choice and value. “The days when companies collected consumer data and sold it to advertisers without their consent are rapidly ending as privacy regulations expand worldwide. In addition, tech companies are taking action to reduce data mining by mobile applications. At the same time, advertisers still need data to fuel marketing strategies, leading to a growing demand for fully compliant consumer data solutions. Reklaim addresses that demand with a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem that gives consumers options to earn from their data while providing new datasets to brands and advertisers,” reads a recent article. “The company’s ecosystem allows consumers to see how much their data is sold annually and how many companies are buying and selling their information. Users are also given options to earn points as additional compensation for answering polls – activities that produce additional verified datasets advertisers can access for a fee. Reklaim’s solutions additionally increase data quality.”
Emerson to Automate Origin Materials’ New Carbon-Negative Materials Plant
Plantweb™ digital ecosystem will help Origin convert renewable wood residues into chemicals for diverse applications. Software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2. Emerson has already supplied automation for Origin’s first commercial facility, currently under construction in Sarnia, Ontario.
Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The live webcast...
Global Sustainable Packaging Market Report 2022: Increasing Bans on Single-Use Plastics Catalyze Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Packaging Market, By Process, By Material Type, By End User Industry, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Sustainable packaging has several benefits for the environment. Its goal is to meet the needs of the...
Global Bentonite Market Outlook Report 2022-2026: Market is Likely to Produce Revenue Worth Nearly $6000 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Bentonite Market Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global bentonite market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2026. Market generated a revenue of around USD 4200 Million at the end of 2010, and is likely to produce revenue worth nearly USD 6000 Million by the end of 2026.
National Advertising Division Recommends P&G Discontinue or Modify Comparative Advertising Commercials for Puffs Ultra Soft Tissues vs. Kleenex
New York, NY – November 8, 2022 – Acting on a challenge brought by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) discontinue two commercials for Puffs Ultra Soft Tissues or modify them to:. Avoid conveying a...
New InfiniBand Specification Enables Data Centers with Enhanced Switch Density and Scale Out Features
IBTA Specification Volume 1 Release 1.6 also includes additional Memory Placement Extensions to further reduce latency. The InfiniBand® Trade Association (IBTA), a global organization dedicated to developing and furthering the adoption of RDMA technologies, today announced the availability of the IBTA Specification Volume 1 Release 1.6, which adds support for large radix switches, enabling ultra-dense data center infrastructures with a dramatic decrease in overall infrastructure and power costs.
Pertamina develops green business to support emission reduction
JAKARTA, Nov 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - State-owned energy company PT Pertamina develops a number of green business initiatives to support Indonesia's goal to achieve net zero emission by 2060. The company has been investing in biofuels, renewable energy, carbon capture, utilization and storage, battery and electric vehicles, hydrogen...
Marvel Discovery Initiates Exploration Program at Gander East Adjacent to New Found Gold's Queensway Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated its surface reconnaissance exploration program at the Gander East. The first phase of exploration at the property was reported on March 2, 2022, and included a high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Gander East project area. This was followed by a geophysical review and structural interpretation, released June 14, 2022, that identified several prominent shear and deformation zones within the property, and further identified prospective targets for follow up. Surface work will include prospecting over each of the priority target areas, with till sampling planned in areas where overburden is well developed. The work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023. Marvel is pleased to announce that the exploration program at Gander East received approval under Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program's purpose is to provide assistance to explorers in the province toward the discovery of new mineral occurrences, prospects and deposits through the provision of financial support covering 40 to 75% of approved exploration costs up to a maximum of $150,000.
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
PointClickCare Announces Real World Data Collaboration with Pfizer
Real world database fosters innovation for vulnerable populations. PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, today announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to provide real world insights into the population at high risk of age-related disorders, which is aligned with PointClickCare’s mission to protect and support the senior population.
Ostrichmotion – Vietnam’s leading Video Marketing Service
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 9th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, In the age of social networking platforms with a huge number of users, this is an opportunity for businesses to reach customers. The effective solution is to use images and videos to advertise to customers to know the brand and show professionalism.
Xpeng’s EV Deliveries Drop to Half of Nio, Shares Slide
According to statements released by a trio of Chinese electric vehicle startups, the October deliveries made by Xpeng dropped to about one-half of those made by its local rivals Nio Inc. and Li Auto. This poor sales performance caused the shares of Xpeng to drop versus those of its rivals.
Zelis® Acquires Payspan®, Strengthens New Zelis Advanced Payment PlatformSM and Expands Market Presence
Zelis accelerates its purpose to modernize the business of healthcare through connected platform and expansion of offerings for healthcare insurers, providers, and their members. Zelis®, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Payspan®, a leader in healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation...
OurCrowd to Celebrate $2 Billion Commitments Landmark at 10th Anniversary OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 15, 2023 in Jerusalem
Israel’s most active venture investment firm to host biggest investor event in the Middle East; over 23,000 registered to attend previous Summit. OurCrowd passes landmark $2 billion of investment commitments with 60 exits since inception. Expecting largest ever delegation to Summit of investors, corporate executives, government representatives, and journalists...
Simplifying Calculation Reveals Dow Jones 30 Dividend Calculator
Newly released calculator helps investors seamlessly track and analyze investments. The team at Cupertino startup Simplifying Calculation has just announced the official debut of a newly released software that offers a deeper dive on the historical dividend payments of the Dow Jones components. The Dow Jones 30 Dividend Calculator is...
Yesler Expands Leadership Team
Company adds sales executive to support and drive new customer acquisition and capture industry demand to adopt new technologies. Today Yesler announced Michael Welch as Vice President of Sales. Welch will lead the sales and customer experience program for Yesler, the supply chain technology leader for the lumber and building materials industry. Prior to joining Yesler, Welch held roles at New Relic, Thales, Verivo, Safenet, and Microvision.
