Stephen Fry has become the latest celebrity to quit Twitter, following Elon Musk’s disruptive arrival at the helm of the platform as its new owner, and reportedly joined the rising alternative social network Mastodon. The UK actor, broadcaster, comedian, and writer signalled his departure on Tuesday evening (November 8) by posting a photo of Scrabble letters, spelling out “Goodbye”. He had 12.5m followers and was following 47,600 people himself. Fry joins a raft of celebrities who have quit the platform since Musk officially took control on October 28, including Whoopi Goldberg, who announced her departure on her show last week and...

26 MINUTES AGO